VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REDCOM is pleased to announce the addition of Amtel Phone Systems as a strategic partner in the First Responder and Public Safety verticals. Amtel is a Houston, Texas-based organization and a leading provider of top industry phone brands, providing innovative IP phone solutions to their customers.
"Partnering with Amtel Phone Systems allows REDCOM to reach new markets, expanding our presence into Texas and giving us a reliable and trusted partner," says REDCOM's National Channel Manager, Gwen Salmon. "We're excited to be working with Amtel to help bring their clients solutions that bridge the interoperability gap and bring new capabilities to their existing infrastructure."
Walter Davidson, Co-Owner of Amtel Phone Systems echoes that statement: "We want to help our customers help themselves. The public safety solutions we have access to with REDCOM as a trusted partner gives us technology that's been missing, and something that's really necessary." He goes on to say that after Hurricane Harvey, they knew they needed to have something that would allow them to help their customers respond quickly if and when natural disasters like that happen again, "We see that REDCOM is filling a niche that has not been available to us here before, and we want to bring that to our customers."
The partnership will see Amtel distribute a range of REDCOM Solutions —including REDCOM's radio interoperability solution, REDCOM CrucialConnect— to their customers in the Houston area and beyond.
About REDCOM
Based in Victor, N.Y., REDCOM is a woman-owned small business that specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced communications solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's customers include first responders, public safety organizations, integrators, government agencies, and all branches of the military. All REDCOM products are proudly designed, built, and supported in the United States. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at https://www.redcom.com.
About Amtel Phone Systems
Based in Houston, TX, Amtel is a leading provider of top industry phone brands, delivering innovative digital phone solutions to their customers and leading the way toward unified communications in all industries of business. Offering IT services, managed services, and telephone services, Amtel allows full service integration, no matter how great the distance. For additional information, please visit the Amtel website at https://www.amtelphonesystems.com/.
Media Contact
Allison Rudy, REDCOM Laboratories, In.c, 5859246500, allison.rudy@redcom.com
SOURCE REDCOM Laboratories, Inc.