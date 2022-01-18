VICTOR, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REDCOM is proud to announce that the company is sponsoring and leading discussions at the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference (MDC), held in London, England on January 26 and 27, 2022. The Mobile Deployable Communications conference is designed to bring together global leading program managers, strategic decision-makers, industry experts, and thought leaders to discuss and explore the latest developments in communications technology in the tactical domain.
REDCOM's Executive Vice President, Col. Mike Sweeney (USMC, Ret.) will be a featured speaker at MDC, focusing on tactical technologies to address emerging threats. With a career in the U.S. Marine Corps that spanned four decades in a wide variety of command and staff positions, Col. Sweeney is highly knowledgeable on the intricacies of warfare from the strategic, down to the tactical level. Col. Sweeney's briefing will cover a variety of topics, including mitigating threats from the cyber domain, effective C2 for distributed and DIL environments, improving interoperability with joint and coalition forces, and reducing complexity while improving operational effectiveness.
Highly adaptable forces that allow the warfighter to maintain consistent communications and situational awareness are the keys to success in the next fight. Command and control will be driven by the ability to implement low SWaP hardware and software solutions, reduce the equipment footprint at the tactical edge, improve interoperability, and intuitively arrange connectivity. REDCOM solutions are uniquely positioned to enable the warfighter of today and tomorrow to optimize battlefield command while reducing complexity, costs, and training time.
During his briefing, Col. Sweeney will talk about multiple REDCOM solutions, including:
REDCOM Sigma: C2 software with integrated voice, video, and chat functionality. Sigma is already the C2 platform of choice for the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical network modernization.
REDCOM Sigma XRI: a low-SWaP C2 hardware platform with the ability to bridge up to four separate radio nets into the C2 network.
REDCOM C2 Console: a graphical interface that provides users with interoperability between all forms of communication, with the ability to dynamically patch together any available comms path through drag and drop.
REDCOM ZKX: Lightweight and powerful user and device authentication system designed to bring a Zero Trust Architecture to the tactical domain.
About REDCOM
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced tactical and strategic communications solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's MIL-spec products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and telecom service providers. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at http://www.redcom.com.
