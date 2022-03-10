VICTOR, N.Y., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REDCOM Laboratories, Inc., the leading supplier of advanced communications solutions for the tactical edge, is proud to be participating in the Tri-Service Open Architecture Interoperability Demonstration (TSOA-ID) on March 15, 2022. REDCOM will demonstrate the latest evolution of the REDCOM Sigma® C2 platform to industry partners and Army, Navy, and Air Force Open Architecture (OA) teams.
REDCOM has always embraced a standards-based approach for hardware and software. In 2020 the U.S. Army chose REDCOM Sigma® as the C2 platform for its modernization programs because it is standards-based, transport-agnostic, and interoperable with existing systems. REDCOM Sigma enables warfighters to configure, manage, and control their C2 communication capabilities — including VoIP, video, chat, and radio interoperability — directly through an intuitive and easy-to-use interface.
REDCOM's goal is to ultimately drive innovation of our Sigma C2 platform to be the primary interface for communications within the CMOSS architecture. By leveraging Sigma as the foundation for all C2 comms, tactical forces can significantly improve interoperability while reducing costs, training, and system integration.
REDCOM will be in booth #35, which will be adjacent to Spectranetix, where REDCOM Sigma C2 software will be running on a Spectranetix chassis. Connected to the Spectranetix system will be a REDCOM Sigma XRI with the new REDCOM C2 Console for monitoring and controlling all comms — on both IP and RF networks — between the two systems. The C2 Console includes enhanced TSM interoperability to manage multiple talk groups simultaneously through a single TrellisWare TSM gateway radio.
REDCOM technology will also be utilized in a demo in the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions booth (#37). Curtiss-Wright will have REDCOM Sigma installed in a virtual environment running on a SOSA-aligned VPX3-1260 single board computer in their chassis, along with the REDCOM Sigma Client and a REDCOM Sigma XRI for radio interoperability. With REDCOM Sigma deployed on multiple platforms at the TSOA-ID, REDCOM will be able to demonstrate robust interoperability across platforms, networks, and waveforms.
About the TSOA-ID
The Tri-Service Open Architecture Interoperability Demonstration (TSOA-ID) is a collaboration between the NAVAIR Air Combat Electronics program office PMA-209, U.S. Army PEO Aviation, and DEVCOM – U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Industry Partners, and Academia which are driving business and technology development of Open Systems/Open Architectures.
TSOA-ID 2022 is a single-day Technical Interchange Meeting and Expo focusing on Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) principles and innovations. This includes the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE™), Hardware Open Systems Technologies (HOST), Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA™), CMOSS (C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards).
The event(s) typically include a Technical Interchange Meeting with Keynotes, panel discussions and focused presentations plus live demonstrations showing how different open standards work together and the ease of interoperability (exchange of hardware and software modules). Exhibitors participating include select industry partners, the Army, Air Force and Navy For additional information, please visit the TSOA-ID website at https://tsoa-id.net/
About REDCOM
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced tactical and strategic communications solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's MIL-spec products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, and integrators. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at http://www.redcom.com.
Media Contact
Amelia Lombardo, REDCOM, 5859246500, amelia.lombardo@redcom.com
SOURCE REDCOM