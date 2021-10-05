VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REDCOM, a leading provider of advanced tactical and strategic communications solutions, proudly announces that REDCOM Sigma software version 2.2.8 has been officially certified by DISA and placed on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (APL).
REDCOM Sigma® 2.2.8 has been carefully evaluated and approved as a Local Session Controller (LSC). Sigma is REDCOM's flagship military-grade software Command and Control (C2) platform that delivers robust call control, media handling, and encrypted communications. Sigma is based on open SIP standards, which eliminates proprietary endpoints and applications. Sigma can function as a stand-alone Local Session Controller (LSC) or as an adjunct to an existing Enterprise Session Controller (ESC) to deliver advanced voice services such as transcoding and conferencing for red and black networks.
REDCOM Sigma increases the warfighter's operational flexibility while reducing SWaP requirements and lifecycle costs. The software's feature list includes VoIP, Video, Chat with Presence, Voice Conferencing, Unified Messaging, and full Multi-Level Precedence and Preemption (MLPP) support.
REDCOM's APL-listed Sigma software delivers military-grade resiliency designed for deployments to the tactical edge and is already proven in multiple programs with the U.S. Army.
About REDCOM
REDCOM Laboratories, Inc. is a woman-owned small business that specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced tactical and strategic communications solutions with a focus on interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. REDCOM's MIL-spec products are optimized for low size, weight, and power (SWaP), making them the ideal communications core for the tactical edge. REDCOM's customers include all branches of the military, government agencies, emergency responders, integrators, and telecom service providers. For additional information, please visit the REDCOM website at http://www.redcom.com.
About the DoDIN Approved Products List
The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) is the single consolidated list of products that affect communication and collaboration across the DoDIN. The DoDIN APL is an acquisition decision support tool for DoD organizations interested in procuring equipment to add to the DISN to support their mission. The DoDIN APL is managed by the Approved Products Certification Office (APCO).
