BOULDER, Colo., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redeam (https://www.redeam.com), the leading and only independent global connectivity stack with digitized channel management and voucher redemption/reconciliation solutions for the Experiences industry, today announced its new partnership with Experience Hub. A subsidiary of Miral Asset Management, Experience Hub (https://www.experiencehub.com) is the international trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world's fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and the Formula 1 Experience at the Yas Marina Circuit. Experience Hub utilizes its network of local, regional, and international offices to collaborate with travel partners to design holiday packages that provide the best entertainment value for travelers to the UAE. Experience Hub connects the world to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and through its partnership with Redeam, Experience Hub looks to Redeam's multi-faceted connectivity technology to enhance its digital infrastructure and customer journey in preparation for a seamless travel industry recovery. The new partnership will accelerate Experience Hub's distribution capabilities globally, particularly across Europe and North America.
"Our partnership with an innovative, leading-edge player like Experience Hub and such a vast and comprehensive destination such as Yas Island puts Redeam squarely into the arena serving the growing Middle Eastern entertainment market," said Redeam CEO Melanie Meador. "We couldn't be more enthusiastic about this partnership opportunity." Adds Martin Harlow, Redeam's Director of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, "The Redeam Platform will prepare Experience Hub to meet head-on the challenges the attractions industry faces reaching international customers. The integration will unlock Redeam's global network of resellers and partners, giving Experience Hub control of their ticket distribution and unlocking opportunities to grow their international reach through a seamless inventory and reservation management process."
"Experience Hub is pleased to collaborate with Redeam, a proven leader in the technology space," commented Liam Findlay, GM of Experience Hub. "With the activity industry undergoing rapid transformation due to the numerous aggregator and supplier technologies globally, as well as the current restrictions in global travel, investment in technology to ease the booking process and the customer journey online, has been a key focus for us in preparation for the future. We feel confident that Redeam will help Experience Hub and its partners emerge stronger when the world travels again, allowing us to penetrate new and existing markets."
To learn more about how tour, attraction, and activity operators rely on Redeam to easily automate their businesses so that they can sell more tickets around the world, visit the Redeam website. Based out of Abu Dhabi, Experience Hub currently operates offices serving the GCC and the Levant, the Indian Ocean, Asia Pacific, Europe and the CIS markets. Visit the Experience Hub website to learn more.
Media Contact:
Ashlie Hannah
(614) 625-8041
240912@email4pr.com