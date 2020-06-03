BANGALORE, India, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixth Energy Technologies has recently launched their newest product, the Magic Eye Programmable Camera Platform, strengthening its monitoring products and services. The Camera platform is the newest product in their portfolio that uses advanced AI algorithms to cater to the needs of a broad spectrum of clients. Running on IO Magic, their very own IoT Operating System enables them to program and customize the device to support a variety of applications.
Sixth Energy's AI and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms enable the Magic Eye Programmable Camera Platform, to ingest and process data continuously. Due to continuous learning Magic Eye is able to identify a wide range of objects, and actions to flag specific events. Based on predefined action sequences, appropriate protocols such as alerting the authorities during an emergency, or deploying appropriate services, etc., can be employed. By pushing intelligence to the edge, the overall response time is drastically reduced. The end result is complete process automation with minimal manual intervention. The smart camera comes integrated with multiple sensors that sense movements, environmental parameters like temperature and humidity, a two-way audio, and real-time image and video analytics and a whole new package of advanced features.
A revolutionary product in e-surveillance, the Magic Eye is a product of Sixth Energy's immense search, study, and IoT expertise incorporating multiple features into an already existing system. This smart camera facilitates users to respond to new requirements or create their own custom applications, hassle free – thereby being able to cater to a larger array of clients. With real-time analytics and built-in communication capability, the Magic Eye, allows other intelligent devices to share information required for tasks such as automation and offers high speed access to data generated by a broad range of devices for process control.
"Connect, Configure, View. That is how easy it is to use the Magic Eye."
- R&D team
6th Energy Technologies is a full-stack IoT products company. Our devices such as smart meters, controllers, gateways etc., and solutions, our distributed IoT OS pervades applications, sensors, gateways, cloud and mobile apps, enable us to service a number of industry verticals. Being recognized by ICICI BANK with a PLATINUM PARTNER AWARD for the year 2018-19 is a testimony to our effort.
