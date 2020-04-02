KEENE, N.H., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Negotiated Solutions Inc. has redesigned their Neptune PPA web dashboard and mobile application to assist hospitals with the critical management of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) inventory. The free software has already been successfully implemented by Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Originally designed to provide medical device and implant purchasing data, the reconfigured application now displays an at-a-glance dashboard, providing immediate visibility to COVID-19 PPE supply levels for hospitals. Initial testing has demonstrated that this information is invaluable in enhancing the efficiency of addressing supply levels related to COVID-19 and is a critical tool to assist any risk management team's efforts.
The Neptune PPE app is quick, responsive, and only requires an initial download of basic information on current supply levels. The app is simple to use and can be accessed on-demand internally by clinicians and staff. The application offers full transparency and an accurate view of the supply chain availability for all critically important PPE products, thus providing users the opportunity to obtain the most accurate information and ensure their medical teams remain protected and able to safely combat the pandemic.
Since the original launch of the Neptune PPA app, the company, with active physician development input, strengthened its capability to provide full transparency in the healthcare supply chain. It unites healthcare professionals, both clinical and administrative, and suppliers to ensure they have ample inventory to meet patient needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The advanced technology of the Neptune PPA app proves to be an ideal solution to address the ongoing PPE shortages associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Neptune PPA
Neptune PPA's is an application designed by Negotiated Solutions Inc. It provides a unique set of tools that have demonstrated the ability to save medical institutions millions of dollars in medical device costs while delivering the transparent data essential to the physician patient-specific choice of high-value implants that maximize care value. Neptune PPA, first launched at the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) and now utilized at other UVM Health Network hospitals, was developed in partnership with a team of physicians and supply chain professionals.
Press Contact:
Rodney Erb
Related Images
neptune-ppa-application.png
Neptune PPA Application
The dashboard and mobile application is populated with critical quantity on-hand and supply chain data.