SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and expenses related to actions taken in response to COVID-19.

Fourth Quarter 2020

Revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $244.5 million during the fourth quarter. Gross profit was $80.1 million, an increase of 102% from $39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross profit was $80.8 million, an increase of 93% from $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross margin was 41%, compared to 32% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were $54.5 million, an increase of 17% from $46.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were 22% of revenue, up from 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $14.0 million, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $1.6 million. Net income attributable to common stock was $12.2 million. Stock-based compensation was $11.2 million, up from $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Depreciation and amortization was $4.0 million, up from $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total interest and other expenses was $11.6 million, which included a $4.6 million loss on the extinguishment of debt and $6.8 million in non-cash interest expense which was primarily related to our convertible senior notes, compared to $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.11, compared to a net loss per share, diluted, of $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020

Revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $886.1 million in 2020. Gross profit was $232.1 million, an increase of 61% from $144.1 million in 2019. Real estate services gross profit was $234.1 million, an increase of 56% from $150.4 million in 2019. Real estate services gross margin was 36%, compared to 29% in 2019. Operating expenses were $231.3 million, an increase of 4% from $223.3 million in 2019. Operating expenses were 26% of revenue, down from 29% in 2019.

Net loss was $18.5 million, compared to a net loss of $80.8 million in 2019. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $4.5 million. Net loss attributable to common stock was $23.0 million. Stock-based compensation was $37.0 million, up from $27.8 million in 2019. Depreciation and amortization was $14.6 million, up from $9.2 million in 2019. Total interest and other expenses was $19.3 million, which included a $4.6 million loss on the extinguishment of our 2023 convertible senior notes and $12.0 million in non-cash interest expense which was primarily related to our convertible senior notes, compared to $1.6 million in 2019.

Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.23, compared to a net loss per share, diluted, of $0.88 in 2019.

"Revenues in our core business of brokering home sales increased 51% in the fourth quarter, with gross margins again exceeding 40%," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "Our mortgage business had even stronger results, with 210% revenue growth. We were the fastest-growing major real estate website, as home-buyers moving to a new part of the country have increasingly turned to the Internet to find a real estate agent. Since more than half of all homes now sell in a bidding war, our on-demand home-touring has become a crucial competitive advantage for our customers, who want to see a listing either in-person or virtually before other buyers even know it's for sale."

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Reached market share of 1.04% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of .10 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2019.(1)
  • Saved homebuyers and sellers over $54 million in the fourth quarter and over $185 million in 2020. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% listing commission typically charged by traditional agents.
  • Redfin's mobile apps and website reached a record of 44 million average monthly users in the fourth quarter. For the year, Redfin reached a record of more than 42 million average monthly users, an increase of 28% compared to 2019.
  • Continued expansion of RedfinNow by launching in Sacramento, San Francisco and Seattle in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Conducted over 21,000 video tours in the fourth quarter. Since the start of the pandemic in March, Redfin has seen a 137-fold increase in monthly requests for video tours and a nearly 7-fold increase in monthly views of 3D walkthroughs on Redfin.com.
  • Upgraded its software for customers, agents, partners, home services and mortgage teams, including:
    • Adding flood risk data to home listing pages to give customers more information about individual properties and their risk factors.
    • Adding Direct Access touring information to the Owner Dashboard, giving sellers and agents the ability to track self-tours and see buyers' feedback about the home.
    • Improving the functionality, speed and stability of Redfin Builder Tools and Redfin Lender Tools, software used by Redfin's home services and mortgage organizations.
    • Rolling out a new communication platform for Redfin partner agents to help them easily connect with customers, driving faster response times and better customer experiences.
  • Launched Redfin Rise, an employee-funded initiative to support charitable organizations that are building paths to homeownership for working-class families.

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS®. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of February 24, 2021, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the first quarter of 2021 we expect:

  • Total revenue between $249 million and $255 million, representing a year-over-year growth between 30% and 34% compared to the first quarter of 2020. Properties segment revenue between $77 million to $80 million is included in the guidance provided.
  • Net loss is expected to be between $39 million and $36 million, compared to net loss of $60 million in the first quarter of 2020. This guidance includes approximately $13.0 million of expected stock-based compensation, $4.5 million of expected depreciation and amortization, and $1.2 million of expected interest expense associated with our convertible senior notes and other credit obligations. In addition, we expect to pay a quarterly dividend of 30,640 shares of common stock to our preferred stockholder.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-powered residential real estate company, redefining real estate in the consumer's favor in a commission-driven industry. We do this by integrating every step of the home buying and selling process and pairing our own agents with our own technology, creating a service that is faster, better and costs less. We offer brokerage, iBuying, mortgage, and title services, and we also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage search site, offering a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 95 markets in the United States and Canada. Since our launch in 2006, we have saved our customers nearly $1 billion and we've helped them buy or sell more than 310,000 homes worth more than $152 billion.

Redfin may post updates about COVID-19's impact on the U.S. residential real estate industry or its business on its company blog at www.redfin.com/blog/real-estate-news/. We encourage investors and others interested in our company to review and subscribe to the information we post on our company blog, as some of the information may be material.

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue















Service

$

204,452





$

134,128





$

674,345





$

539,288



Product

40,065





99,063





211,748





240,508



Total revenue

244,517





233,191





886,093





779,796



Cost of revenue(1)















Service

122,642





93,183





437,484





390,504



Product

41,755





100,382





216,499





245,189



Total cost of revenue

164,397





193,565





653,983





635,693



Gross profit

80,120





39,626





232,110





144,103



Operating expenses















Technology and development(1)

23,610





19,345





84,297





69,765



Marketing(1)

7,270





8,099





54,881





76,710



General and administrative(1)(2)

23,601





18,992





92,140





76,874



Total operating expenses

54,481





46,436





231,318





223,349



Income (loss) from operations

25,639





(6,810)





792





(79,246)



Interest income

215





1,341





2,074





7,146



Interest expense

(11,864)





(2,365)





(19,495)





(8,928)



Other income (expense), net

45





51





(1,898)





223



Net income (loss)

$

14,035





$

(7,783)





$

(18,527)





$

(80,805)



Dividend on convertible preferred stock

(1,640)









(4,454)







Undistributed earnings attributable to

participating securities

(242)















Net income (loss) attributable to common

stock—basic and diluted

$

12,153





$

(7,783)





$

(22,981)





$

(80,805)



Net income (loss) per share attributable to

common stock—basic

$

0.12





$

(0.08)





$

(0.23)





$

(0.88)



Weighted average shares of common stock—

basic

102,176,459





92,486,944





98,574,529





91,583,533



Net income (loss) per share attributable to

common stock—diluted

0.11





(0.08)





(0.23)





(0.88)



Weighted average shares of common stock—

diluted

109,461,342





92,486,944





98,574,529





91,583,533



















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Net income (loss)

$

14,035





$

(7,783)





$

(18,527)





$

(80,805)



Foreign currency translation adjustments

13





5





(3)





33



Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale

securities

(110)





11





172





9



Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

13,938





$

(7,767)





$

(18,358)





$

(80,763)





(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Cost of revenue

$

2,863





$

1,689





$

8,844





$

6,087



Technology and development

4,828





3,701





16,564





12,362



Marketing

439





393





1,569





1,418



General and administrative

3,079





2,239





9,996





7,947



Total

$

11,209





$

8,022





$

36,973





$

27,814





(2) Includes direct and incremental costs related to COVID-19 of $18 and $7,864, which are partially offset by $0 and $1,348 in employee retention credits allowed under the CARES Act, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)





December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

925,276





$

234,679



Restricted cash

20,544





12,769



Short-term investments

131,561





70,029



Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $160 and $165

54,719





19,223



Inventory

49,158





74,590



Loans held for sale

42,539





21,985



Prepaid expenses

12,131





14,822



Other current assets

4,898





3,496



Total current assets

1,240,826





451,593



Property and equipment, net

43,988





39,577



Right-of-use assets, net

44,149





52,004



Long-term investments

11,922





30,978



Goodwill and intangibles, net

11,016





11,504



Other assets, noncurrent

8,619





10,557



Total assets

$

1,360,520





$

596,213



Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

5,644





$

2,122



Accrued liabilities

69,460





38,022



Other payables

13,184





7,884



Warehouse credit facilities

39,029





21,302



Secured revolving credit facility

23,949





4,444



Convertible senior notes, net

22,482







Lease liabilities

11,973





11,408



Total current liabilities

185,721





85,182



Lease liabilities and deposits, noncurrent

49,339





59,869



Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent

488,268





119,716



Payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent

6,812







Total liabilities

730,140





264,767



Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

40,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

39,823







Stockholders' equity







Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 103,000,594 and

93,001,597 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

103





93



Additional paid-in capital

860,556





583,097



Accumulated other comprehensive income

211





42



Accumulated deficit

(270,313)





(251,786)



Total stockholders' equity

590,557





331,446



Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$

1,360,520





$

596,213











 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,



2020



2019

Operating Activities







Net loss

$

(18,527)





$

(80,805)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

14,564





9,230



Stock-based compensation

36,973





27,814



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

12,038





6,385



Non-cash lease expense

9,204





6,940



Impairment costs

2,063







Loss on repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes

4,634







Net gain on IRLCs, forward sales commitments and loans held for sale

(1,921)





(493)



Other

(349)





(663)



Change in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(35,496)





(3,861)



Inventory

25,432





(51,896)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,333





(3,293)



Accounts payable

2,086





(394)



Accrued liabilities, other payables, and payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent

39,092





7,422



Lease liabilities

(11,312)





(7,209)



Deferred rent





1



Origination of loans held for sale

(677,310)





(395,354)



Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale

657,763





378,566



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

61,267





(107,610)



Investing activities







Purchases of property and equipment

(14,686)





(15,533)



Purchases of investments

(198,172)





(136,265)



Sales of investments

7,887





11,486



Maturities of investments

147,852





24,400



Net cash used in investing activities

(57,119)





(115,912)



Financing activities







Proceeds from the issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs

39,801







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

69,701







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to employee equity plans

21,072





16,107



Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units

(16,852)





(5,126)



Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities

662,278





388,586



Repayments to warehouse credit facilities

(644,551)





(372,017)



Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility

89,619





4,444



Repayments to secured revolving credit facility

(70,115)







Cash paid for secured revolving credit facility issuance costs

(4)





(922)



Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

647,486







Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes

(108,061)







Principal payments under finance lease obligations

(221)





(72)



Proceeds from follow on offering







Other payables - deposits held in escrow

4,074





883



Net cash provided by financing activities

$

694,227





$

31,883



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(3)





32



Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

698,372





(191,607)



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:







Beginning of period

247,448





439,055



End of period

$

945,820





$

247,448



 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Dec. 31

2020



Sep. 30

2020



Jun. 30,

2020



Mar. 31,

2020



Dec. 31,

2019



Sep. 30,

2019



Jun. 30,

2019



Mar. 31,

2019



Dec. 31,

2018

Monthly average visitors (in thousands)

44,135





49,258





42,537





35,519





30,595





35,633





36,557





31,107





25,212



Real estate services transactions



































Brokerage

16,951





18,980





13,828





10,751





13,122





16,098





15,580





8,435





9,822



Partner

4,940





5,180





2,691





2,479





2,958





3,499





3,357





2,125





2,749



Total

21,891





24,160





16,519





13,230





16,080





19,597





18,937





10,560





12,571



Real estate services revenue per transaction



































Brokerage

$

10,751





$

10,241





$

9,296





$

9,520





$

9,425





$

9,075





$

9,332





$

9,640





$

9,569



Partner

3,123





2,988





2,417





2,535





2,369





2,295





2,218





2,153





2,232



Aggregate

9,030





8,686





8,175





8,211





8,127





7,865





8,071





8,134





7,964







































Aggregate home value of real estate

services transactions (in millions)

$

11,478





$

12,207





$

7,576





$

6,098





$

7,588





$

9,157





$

8,986





$

4,800





$

5,825



U.S. market share by value

1.04

%



1.04

%



0.93

%



0.93

%



0.94

%



0.96

%



0.94

%



0.83

%



0.81

%

Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a

percentage of real estate services revenue

63

%



63

%



63

%



61

%



62

%



63

%



64

%



64

%



66

%

Average number of lead agents

1,981





1,820





1,399





1,826





1,526





1,579





1,603





1,503





1,419



Properties transactions

83





37





162





171





212





168





80





43





47



Properties revenue per transaction

474,690





513,648





445,578





462,563





467,276





477,167





498,847





497,044





459,663



 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information

(unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year  Ended December 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Real estate services revenue















Brokerage revenue

$

182,244





$

123,671





$

607,513





496,480



Partner revenue

15,426





7,008





43,695





27,060



  Total real estate services revenue

197,670





130,679





651,208





523,540



Properties revenue

39,399





99,063





209,686





240,507



Other revenue

8,213





4,143





28,212





17,634



Intercompany eliminations

(765)





(693)





(3,013)





(1,885)



Total revenue

$

244,517





$

233,192





$

886,093





$

779,796



















Cost of revenue















Real estate services

$

116,835





$

88,703





$

417,140





$

373,150



Properties

41,275





100,382





214,382





245,189



Other

7,052





5,174





25,474





19,239



Intercompany eliminations

(765)





(693)





(3,013)





(1,885)



Total cost of revenue

$

164,397





$

193,566





$

653,983





$

635,693



















Gross profit by segment















Real estate services

$

80,835





$

41,976





$

234,068





$

150,390



Properties

(1,876)





(1,319)





(4,696)





(4,682)



Other

1,161





(1,031)





2,738





(1,605)



Total gross profit

$

80,120





$

39,626





$

232,110





$

144,103



















Gross margin (percentage of revenue)















Real estate services

40.9

%



32.1

%



35.9

%



28.7

%

Properties

(4.8)





(1.3)





(2.2)





(1.9)



Other

14.1





(24.9)





9.7





(9.1)



Total gross margin

32.8





17.0





26.2





18.5



 

