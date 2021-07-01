CAMBRIDGE, England, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RedHunt Labs, an Attack Surface Management and security consultation company, helping infosec teams track and reduce their attack surfaces has appointed cybersecurity business leader James Hanlon as an advisor.
The company's Attack Surface Management platform helps businesses continuously discover, track, and keep a check on their proliferating IT landscape (modern attack surface) and helps identify "public assets" exposed on the internet that leads to dangerous security risks.
James Hanlon is the latest high-profile cybersecurity appointment by RedHunt Labs in the series of onboarding experienced leaders, as the company looks to continue its growth with his astute mentorship.
James, an accomplished cybersecurity business leader, has experience of over 20 years in cybersecurity sales, consulting, sales engineering, marketing and GTM strategy orchestration with enterprise software and consulting services organisations. He is currently serving as the Area VP - EMEA of Security Sales at Splunk. He has earlier worked with a wide range of companies, including Symantec, Nexus AB, CGI and Oberthur Card Systems, in roles such as Cyber Security GTM Strategy Leader, Head of Security Consulting Head of EMEA Security Practice. He has been advising the company in the past through the LORCA Cyber Security Accelerator program and is now officially coming on board as an advisor.
Commenting on his appointment, James said, Attack surface management is quickly becoming a key capability for security and business leaders in our rapidly changing world, especially with the acceleration of hybrid and multi-cloud complexity. I really look forward to working with the team at RedHunt Labs as they continue their growth journey into this space.
Sudhanshu, the co-founder at RedHunt Labs, added, in our continuous market growth and expansion, our initiatives require a strategic advisor with wide experience in the Cyber Security market. As an advisor, James will share his wisdom related to strategic relationships, GTM strategy orchestration, enterprise sales and market outreach. With his executive strategic advisory and cross-industry insights, James will help RedHunt Labs with better industry collaboration and outreach effectiveness. We are very excited to have James on board and grow upon his guidance.
About RedHunt Labs:
RedHunt Labs is a modern-age cybersecurity company that specialises in Attack Surface Management (ASM) and security consulting services. With its proprietary SaaS platform – NVADR, RedHunt Labs discovers a wide variety of untracked and exposed assets that helps SMEs and large enterprises strengthen their external cybersecurity posture and avoid security risks continuously.
For more information, visit us at https://redhuntlabs.com/
Follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Sudhanshu Chauhan, RedHunt Labs Limited, 91 9971658929, sudhanshu@redhuntlabs.com
SOURCE RedHunt Labs Limited