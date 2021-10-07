HAMPDEN, Mass., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rediker Software, a leader in school administrative software, announced today it has partnered with Connect1 to offer its customers the first secure parent engagement app for the K-8 Catholic school community. This app centralizes and automates key engagement functions such as volunteering sign-ups and tracking, school directory, talent center, and even an innovative prayer board. All schools desire to increase the level of parent involvement in the education process, and the Connect1 app makes it easier to accomplish this.
The Connect1 app uses proven "gamification" techniques and positive reinforcement to better engage the school community. Designed with an easy-to-use mobile interface and strong Catholic identity, the app allows schools to make the most of their community's talents, skills and interests for volunteering and fundraising events, while making engagement simple and fun for families.
According to Connect1 founder and CEO Jeff Sant, research shows that parental involvement is tied to increased student success, and schools should help parents become "knowledgeable partners" in the learning process. In that vein, the school community needs to be informed and needs a place to interact. Helping schools better communicate and operate more efficiently enables them to more fully focus on student success.
"You've heard it before…it takes a village to educate a child," said Sant. "Years and years ago, this village concept consisted of families tightly located geographically, centered around the church, with typically one parent working and one parent staying involved with their child's education and other activities," he explained.
"Today's 'village' looks a lot different. Families are more geographically dispersed - some families belong to the affiliated church and some don't - and most families have both parents working full time. Engaging parents in the 21st century is difficult, especially when most parents can't even gain access into the building during the pandemic. Connect1 is focused on a smarter way to engage the modern village," said Sant.
"For over 40 years, Rediker Software has helped K-12 Catholic educators meet their evolving technology challenges," said Rediker Marketing Director John Schreck . "More than ever, this includes secure, mobile-ready connections with students and families. We are excited to partner with the innovative team at Connect 1 and help Catholic educators and school leaders improve communication and connections with parents and families."
About Rediker Software
For 40 years, Rediker Software has been a leader in school administrative software for private, public, international, religious and independent schools. The company's products include AdminPlus, a cloud-based SIS solution, TeacherPlus Gradebook, ParentPlus and StudentPlus Web Portals, AdmissionsPlus, and Teacher Evaluator. For more information about Rediker Software, please visit http://www.rediker.com.
About Connect1
Connect1, Inc. is an educational technology company with a parent engagement app focused on K-8 Catholic Schools. Connect1's mission is to make school community engagement fun and easy. For more information about Connect1, please visit https://www.connect1.io/.
