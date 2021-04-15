HAMPDEN, Mass., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rediker Software is now offering a new and improved AP Notify user experience for AdminPlus schools, districts and dioceses. With the new AP Notify mobile app, users can send text, voice, and email notifications to students, parents, and staff. And school personnel can send notifications to the entire district/diocese as well as individual schools.
In one simple app, users can get emergency alerts, school, district and diocese announcements and events, class news, assignment due dates, sports and extracurricular schedules, PTA announcements and more delivered straight to their iOS or Android device.
Parents can also review school-level notifications, district and diocese-level notifications, and classroom notifications from teachers, as well as other kinds of important student data. With the new app, it's now easier than ever for parents to stay connected to school and classroom updates such as emergency alerts and school cancellations and delays.
Scheduling text, voice and email notifications to launch at a specific time takes the worry out of managing messages to constituents. And, when a message is sent, it can be tracked to determine if it was received by each recipient. Any combination of students, staff or contacts can be selected using AdminPlus' selection criteria for adding recipients.
"Rediker Software partners with many school districts and Catholic dioceses around the country. It is more important than ever that district and diocesan staff have an easy, effective way to quickly communicate with their entire school community," said Marketing Director John Schreck.
"We have been providing mass messaging and emergency notifications for many years, but this new AP Notify app creates an even better experience for the leaders of multi-school environments, and continues to deliver the fast, mobile-ready access that parents and students demand, " he said.
About Rediker Software
For 40 years, Rediker Software has been a leader in school administrative software for private, public, international, religious and independent schools. The company's products include AdminPlus, a cloud-based SIS solution, TeacherPlus Gradebook, ParentPlus and StudentPlus Web Portals, RediSite Responsive Websites, AdmissionsPlus, and Teacher Evaluator. For more information about Rediker Software, please visit http://www.rediker.com.
