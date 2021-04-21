SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rediscovering the Golden State: California Geography recently announced the release of its updated web site and 4th edition book, published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc. The dynamic web site and new edition of the book come at an opportune time, since much of international travel has been restricted, due to the pandemic and people looking for alternative and interesting travel and vacation options.
What has traditionally been a book for the education community, Rediscovering the Golden State: California Geography is now becoming a valuable resource and guide for tourists, geographers, travelers, and businesses interested in the state of California and for those seeking to learn about the stories behind the scenes, looking for substance, depth, and detail beyond the traditional tour guide.
Rediscovering the Golden State: California Geography examines California's incredibly diverse landscapes: from the state's natural systems and cycles, its agriculture and more advanced industries, to its human migration, cultures, and urban planning. "We reveal fascinating stories that illustrate how the most diverse landscapes and people in the most diverse state are evolving," explained William Selby, Professor Emeritus, one of the book's authors, and a native Californian. "From remote wilderness areas to crowded urban centers, we explore and explain the connections and change that will help you better understand and appreciate this complicated and most powerful state in the U.S.," he added.
From geology, weather and climate, biogeography, and water resources, the project engages readers with rich, full-color photography and illustrations, presenting a vivid and highly relatable exploration of California's physical and human geography. The book, along with the website at https://www.rediscoveringthegoldenstate.com, explores the interconnectivity between human and physical environments, and their impacts on one another.
Rediscovering the Golden State: California Geography and its companion website together provide a complete, up-to-date, and accurate reference for the geography of California and represents an established go-to resource for media and anyone reporting on current events that are impacting California's people and landscapes.
The web site and latest 4th edition of Rediscovering the Golden State: California Geography has several updates, some of which include:
- Cutting-edge satellite images and maps, current events, new sources and links that will challenge the reader and invite further exploration.
- Additional photos and figures, coupled with updated discussions, highlight important places and concepts while emphasizing recent changes — and new visions of California's future.
- Updated stories that illustrate Californians' resilience through seismic shocks, wildfires, climate change, water crises, altered ecosystems, economic oscillations, demographic and social upheavals, and other changes in the state's natural and human landscapes.
Additionally, as national and international visitors and business interests return to California, this web site and book can serve as useful resources to enhance their California experiences.
Learn more from the web site or purchase the book Rediscovering the Golden State: California Geography 4th Edition at https://www.rediscoveringthegoldenstate.com.
About the Authors
William Selby is a native Californian who has lived, explored, researched, and worked in every corner of the Golden State, including four decades as a college-level geography professor.
Rob O'Keefe is the creator of, and primary webmaster for, our web site. He also shares a wealth of working experiences in the Golden State that include teaching college-level geography courses.
Jing Liu is a Geography Professor (PhD in 2017) who teaches a host of classes that include Physical Geography and GIS (Geographic Information Science), as she nurtures the geography program at Santa Monica College.
Rediscovering the Golden State: California Geography 4th Edition is published by John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
