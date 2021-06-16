NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redline Trading Solutions, the premier provider of high-performance market data and order execution systems for automated trading, announced today that it won Best Market Simulator at this year's TradingTech Insight USA Awards.
These awards are designed to recognize excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions. Dedicated and driven, they focus on the unique challenges facing U.S. market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions in this rapidly changing marketplace.
Redline offers Market Simulators to meet the needs of various use cases: Backtesting & User Acceptance Testing (UAT). Market Simulator for Backtesting allows traders to quickly and accurately test strategies against a simulation of matching engines. Market Simulator for UAT offers validation and regression testing against exchange response scenarios.
"Many congratulations to Redline Trading Solutions for winning Best Market Simulation Solution in our prestigious TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2021. It's a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000 senior technology officers and trading technology specialists, who selected Redline Trading Solutions as the clear winner in a very competitive field," said Andrew Delaney, President & Chief Content Officer of A-Team Group, which hosts the TradingTech Insight Awards."
"We are humbled to be recognized for the work that has gone into developing our market simulators. We are especially proud of the deterministic results our backtesting framework achieves through time synchronization. Redline customers can confidently go into production with any new or adjusted trading strategies because of our Market Simulators," said John Hanna, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.
About Redline Trading Solutions, Inc.
Redline Trading Solutions is the multi-award winning market access technology provider, delivering low-latency access to market data and order execution on over 180 venues. With flexible delivery models, Redline provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for multi-asset electronic trading with global market coverage, enabling smarter access to global liquidity.
Redline has offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia supporting traders, market makers, financial institutions and other market participants worldwide. Visit us at http://www.RedlineTrading.com
