NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redline Trading Solutions, the premier provider of high-performance market data and order execution systems for automated trading, was awarded Best Trading and Execution Technology at the HFM US Quant Awards 2021.
The HFM US Quant Services Awards rewards and celebrates those service providers that have gone above and beyond over the past year to assist the industry to perform at their best. This award goes to service providers that have separated themselves from their competitors and demonstrated exceptional client service and innovation to retain and win new business.
For over 10 years, firms have relied on Redline Trading Solutions's exceptional execution technology as they trade on equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, and fixed income. This multi-award winning Order Execution Gateway delivers highly reliable normalized ultra-low latency order execution for various trading and order routing applications.
"It is a great honor for our Order Execution solution to be this year's winner of the HFM US Quant Award for Best Trading and Execution Technology," said Mark Skalabrin, CEO of Redline Trading Solutions. "I am extremely proud of the execution technology our team has built that is fast becoming the industry's standard for reliability, performance, and functionality."
About Redline Trading Solutions, Inc.
Redline Trading Solutions is the multi-award winning market access technology provider, delivering low-latency access to market data and order execution on over 180 venues. With flexible delivery models, Redline provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for multi-asset electronic trading with global market coverage, enabling smarter access to global liquidity.
Redline has offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia supporting traders, market makers, financial institutions and other market participants worldwide. Visit us at http://www.RedlineTrading.com
