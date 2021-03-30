LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redline Trading Solutions, the premier provider of high-performance market data and order execution systems for automated trading, won TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2021 for Best High Performance Market Access Solution.
The TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2021 are designed to recognise excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions. These awards reflect the different challenges facing market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions in the rapidly changing marketplace.
Redline's multi-asset Order Execution Gateway delivers unbeatable reliability and ultra-low latency order execution for a wide-variety of trading and order routing applications, normalised across equities, options, futures, FX, and fixed income markets. The execution solution also performs order and portfolio management, real-time order tracking, pre-trade risk checks, and system monitoring for a more complete execution solution at lower development costs without sacrificing performance.
"We are delighted the industry has voted and named Redline Trading Solutions as the Best High Performance Market Access Solution," said Brian Bouzas, Chief Technology Officer at Redline. He added, "This achievement is a reflection of our team's relentless dedication to deliver superior products and services to meet the demanding requirements of our customers."
About Redline Trading Solutions, Inc.
Redline Trading Solutions is the multi-award winning market access technology provider, delivering low-latency access to market data and order execution on over 180 venues. With flexible delivery models, Redline provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for multi-asset electronic trading with global market coverage, enabling smarter access to global liquidity.
Redline has offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia supporting traders, market makers, financial institutions and other market participants worldwide. Visit us at http://www.RedlineTrading.com
