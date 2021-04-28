HERNDON, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RedMonocle, a leader in SaaS-based cybersecurity risk quantification software, today announced new features to its platform aimed at helping chief information security officers (CISOs) and other security leaders anticipate threats in their Technology Security Stack by helping them find, fund and fix cyber security risk blind spots that leave organizations vulnerable for a breach through their Tech Stack.
The acceleration of digital transformation last year brought security into the spotlight as companies scrambled to shift their entire organization to remote operations practically overnight. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center cyber crime is up 300% in the last 12 months. As a result, cyber risk blind spots, or unknown areas outside of a company's field of vision, and other security gaps were created. One out of five cybersecurity leaders surveyed by RedMonocle named blind spots as the No. 1 risk keeping them up at night, followed closely by data loss protection and leadership commitment.
"CISOs are feeling extra pressure this year to minimize security risks across the ever growing Security Stack while maintaining compliance to security standards and fending off daily threats from well-funded attackers," said Sean McDermott, CEO and co-founder of RedMonocle. "Every day Security Leaders are playing a highly complex game of chess knowing there are parts of the board they can't even see. CISOs know they have blind spots hidden in their Security Stack. Now, they want to know what to do next and we want to help them get there."
New features to the RedMonocle platform include the Security Stack Assessment and Always-On Risk Intelligence. Their newly released Security Stack Assessment helps CISOs and cybersecurity leaders find cyber risk blind spots by checking for gaps and overlaps in the current system that could risk compliance, increase costs and leave company and consumer data exposed to malicious activity. This assessment simplifies the way CISOs compare the security of their stack with their selected security standards. Their Always-On Risk Intelligence helps CISOs find blind spots before they become a problem and highlights how to fix them. This update also compares Stack to Standard and continuously tracks gaps in compliance to NIST-800-53 for companies to always be prepared for audits.
About RedMonocle
RedMonocle Inc. is a SaaS-based risk intelligence software designed to help CISOs and cyber security leaders find, fund and fix their cybersecurity risk blind spots. Founded by Sean McDermott and Chris Schroeder, RedMonocle has spent the past 25 years working with Fortune 500 companies to evaluate, install, customize and optimize the IT Tech Stack.
