HERNDON, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RedMonocle, a leader in SaaS-based cybersecurity risk quantification software, today announced the launch of its "Be the Exception" program designed to help CISOs and security leaders transform challenges into opportunities and communicate their visions and strategies to their non-technical counterparts.
The program features useful educational videos to create meaningful cybersecurity conversations at the executive level and help them stand out in the boardroom. Features include:
- View Anytime: Free on-demand video features exclusive content for CISOs
- Gain Trust: Create meaningful cybersecurity conversations with executives
- Be Confident: Get the resources you need to position security initiatives for success
- Be the Exception!: Stand out as a transformational leader
The role of a CISO is no longer just an IT position. As technology weaves its way into every aspect of business, cybersecurity investment must be part of every initiative and revenue decision. The mission of "Be the Exception" is to help CISOs create pathways and master leadership skills beyond cybersecurity.
"CISOs face tremendous pressure, from keeping enterprises secure against breaches to navigating tight budgets. It's no surprise that the average tenure is only two years and burnout is high in this role," said Sean McDermott, CEO of RedMonocle. "When I speak with CISOs, many say they're between a rock and a hard place when it comes to creating real relationships and conversations at the executive level. 'Be the Exception' aims to bridge this gap and provide CISOs with the tools needed to effectively communicate their missions and critical operations."
"Be the Exception" will review and discuss the evolving role of CISOs, their biggest cybersecurity challenges and how to transform those challenges into opportunities. The program will also elevate the CISO role and ensure they get the resources needed to succeed.
This announcement comes on the heels of RedMonocle's recent broadcast release, Cybersecurity After Dark. To learn more about the "Be the Exception" program and to watch the free on-demand videos, please visit https://get.redmonocle.com/be-the-exception.
About RedMonocle
RedMonocle Inc. is a SaaS-based risk intelligence software designed to help CISOs and cyber security leaders find, fund and fix their cybersecurity risk blind spots. Founded by Sean McDermott and Chris Schroeder who have spent the past 25 years working with Fortune 500 companies to evaluate, install, customize and optimize the IT Tech Stack.
