HERNDON, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- RedMonocle, a leader in SaaS-based cybersecurity risk quantification software, today announced the launch of its weekly broadcast, Cybersecurity After Dark. Cybersecurity After Dark shines the light on the business conversation necessary for the next phase of cybersecurity innovation.
The show is hosted by Sean McDermott, founder and CEO of RedMonocle, and Dan Williams, a cybersecurity strategist, who have a combined 40 years of cybersecurity and IT Operations experience. McDermott and Williams dive into core cybersecurity issues and discuss the latest cyber attacks, providing security professionals with real-world advice and industry-leading best practices.
"Cybersecurity After Dark's mission is to provide actionable risk intelligence and discourse on the next generation of cybersecurity for government and enterprises," said McDermott. "Security Leaders are facing the daunting task of ever-increasing threats. Their success in thwarting those attacks relies on their ability to communicate that risk to other business leaders. Dan and I present insights to close that gap and emphasize the importance of cybersecurity in the context of the business, not just in IT. We want to help fast track security funding and increase momentum against bad actors."
According to the FBI's 2020 Internet Crime Report, victims of cybercrime reported a loss of over $4.2 billion in 2021. Cybersecurity After Dark presents actionable tips to help Security Leaders identify cyber risk blindspots and stay vigilant in order to protect their companies' data.
"Sean offers a unique C-suite perspective on cybersecurity issues while I drill down into the tactical strategies Security Leaders can take to improve," said Williams. "Together, we make a compelling case for how to build a strong cybersecurity strategy and get ahead of the next attack."
Weekly Cybersecurity After Dark discussion topics include:
Ransomware and Raccoons
What it takes to be a CISO and how this role is evolving
How everyday IT tools are the "keys to the kingdom" for hackers
To learn more about Cybersecurity After Dark and to watch weekly broadcasts, please visit http://www.cybersecurityafterdark.com.
About RedMonocle
RedMonocle Inc. is a SaaS-based risk intelligence software designed to help CISOs and cyber security leaders find, fund and fix their cybersecurity risk blind spots. Founded by Sean McDermott and Chris Schroeder who have spent the past 25 years working with Fortune 500 companies to evaluate, install, customize and optimize the IT Tech Stack.
