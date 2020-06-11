CHICAGO and WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf and Follett Higher Education Group today announced an expanded partnership to improve the digital learning experience for college students and faculty. In addition to delivering a best-in-class eBook experience, RedShelf will now be the primary delivery platform for all digital course materials for Follett campus locations nationwide.
Through the expanded partnership, Follett-managed stores in the USA and Canada will have access to a catalog of more than a million digital titles from hundreds of leading publishers. RedShelf's integrations with Learning Management Systems and publisher courseware environments will give millions of students convenient, direct access to their required digital course materials.
"While eBook usage has been growing, digital courseware adoptions have climbed at an even faster rate, now representing nearly 40% of all teaching materials," said Roe J. McFarlane, President of Follett Higher Education Group.
The expanded partnership, to be fully implemented over the course of the next academic year, will focus on providing more frictionless access to both eBooks and courseware through digital access codes sold in-store and through direct delivery via the Follett ACCESS Program. "In 2012, Follett was first to market and created the now popular Inclusive Access models through the introduction of Follett ACCESS. By leveraging RedShelf's leading-edge technology to support the program, Follett will continue to help campuses attract, retain, and drive better educational outcomes through state of the art digital learning experiences," McFarlane added.
"RedShelf's mission has always been about improving education through technology," said Greg Fenton, RedShelf CEO and co-founder. "Now more than ever, the industry is feeling the impact that digital learning resources have on student accessibility and affordability, business and learning continuity, and operational efficiency."
As colleges and universities have been forced to move online at scale, digital delivery programs such as Follett ACCESS have helped ensure uninterrupted learning for all students. Digital course materials also ensure learning experiences are accessible to all students, while enhancing teaching and learning through built-in analytics and study tools such as highlighting, flashcards, real-time collaboration, study guides, and more – advantages not possible with print.
For more information about the RedShelf and Follett partnership, visit about.redshelf.com/follett.
About RedShelf
RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company helping to make education both more affordable and more effective by replacing yesterday's print publications with today's more dynamic and less expensive digital content. RedShelf distributes nearly a million digital titles from 400+ publishers and offers an end-to-end Content Delivery System (CDS) to help campuses more efficiently manage their course materials distribution processes. For more information, visit www.about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.
Contact:
Dina Schenk, VP of Marketing
708.937.3408
dina.schenk@redshelf.com
About Follett Higher Education Group (FHEG):
FHEG is a prominent and historic omni-channel retailer and educational service provider that operates over 1,200 campus store locations and 1,800 eCommerce websites, providing emblematic and non-emblematic general merchandise and course materials within the higher education marketplace. FHEG serves both two-year and four-year colleges through long-term contracts with approximately 800 campus partners. FHEG manages the institution's online and in-store channels to assort and sell a wide array of merchandise and services that support students, faculty, campus administration, alumni, and the surrounding community.
Contact:
Tom Kline, VP Communications
708.200.8610
tkline@follett.com