CHICAGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf, a leading EdTech company that distributes digital course materials and provides an end-to-end platform for efficiently delivering those materials to students, today announced that it has collaborated with its publishing partners to offer free access to eBooks to tens of thousands of students impacted by recent campus closings nationwide.
"We have always believed in the enormous impact that digital course materials can have on affordability, access, and outcomes in higher education," said Greg Fenton, CEO and co-founder of RedShelf. "That impact has become even more pronounced as the entire academic community grapples with COVID-19, especially for those institutions working to quickly move many or all of their courses online."
As the COVID-19 outbreak escalated in recent weeks, countless campuses have moved their on-ground courses to an online format and, in many cases, have asked students to leave campus altogether. Many of those students simply can't access previously-purchased materials now locked in their dorm rooms.
In an effort to support institutions and their students, RedShelf is actively collaborating with the academic publishing community to provide free access to eBooks to students at COVID-19 impacted campuses for the remainder of the current academic term.
"We are grateful to our publishing partners who immediately agreed to provide their content at no additional charge to make this possible," said RedShelf COO, Tom Scotty." Their generosity and quick response will help provide much-needed continuity for thousands of students nationwide during this unprecedented period."
Students interested in taking advantage of the program should visit https://responds.redshelf.com.
To learn more about the program, visit https://about.redshelf.com/redshelfresponds.
