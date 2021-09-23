NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RedShift Networks, a cloud cyber security service solution provider, with a unique anti-robocall and UC/5G threat prevention approach today announced it has been named as a finalist in two categories in the Light Reading Leading Lights annual award competition. Now in its 17th year, the Leading Lights awards are Light Reading's way of recognizing the innovation in and continued evolution of the global communications industry. The two finalist honors are for Most Innovative 4G/5G Business Service and Outstanding Test & Measurement capabilities. Award winners will be announced on October 1.
The *Most Innovative 4G/5G Business Service award* is awarded by Light Reading editors and analysts to the company that has launched a leading, innovative service delivered on 4G or 5G networks for business customers during the past year. Detecting and mitigating anomalous VoIP Network traffic threats is now a reality using RedShift's unique combination of layered Real-time VoIP Analytics, Fraud Detection and SIP Security for Softswitches and SBC-based VoIP networks in Carriers/Service Providers in IMS/LTE/4G/5G/VoIP/SIP deployments.
"We were impressed with this year's Leading Lights Entries and it's clear that the new opportunities afforded by 5G and super-fast broadband are having an impact on the global communications marketplace. As usual, narrowing the list of entries to a few finalists was really tough," said Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief at Light Reading. "Congratulations to RedShift Networks for submitting two finalist entries that gave us a sense of how its technology and business has evolved during the past year."
The *Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor award* is awarded to the communications networking test and measurement, monitoring or assurance systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy. To securely deliver and monitor VoIP services for anomalous behavior, a new collective security approach is now available leveraging a proven in-depth security defense model via the RedShift Networks Uniﬁed Communication Threat Management (UCTM) Platform.
"RedShift Networks is proud to see both new and existing customer use cases being honored as Light Reading Leading Lights Award finalists," said RedShift Networks' Co-Founder and CEO, Amitava Mukherjee.
About RedShift Networks
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, RedShift Networks is the global leader in providing Cyber Security solutions for Global Carrier and Cloud Communications Operators and Enterprise to secure and protect their VoIP/SIP based networks. Our Unified Communications Threat Management (UCTM) software and appliance-based systems offer proactive robocall fraud prevention by delivering VoIP/SIP Security, Threat Intelligence Analytics, and Fraud detection technology. Our highly scalable, reliable, and patented UCTM software allows for unprecedented real-time visibility into operator's VoIP networks allowing our customers to immediately detect and automatically mitigate security attacks and fraudulent events. For more information, please visit http://www.redshiftnetworks.com.
