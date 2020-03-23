CHICAGO, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedSky Technologies, the leading provider of E911 solutions for the enterprise, is offering a 60-day complimentary E911 service designed specifically for organizations deploying remote worker programs in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
This full-service solution will include RedSky's national cloud-based E911 solutions, E911 Anywhere® and MyE911®. Combined, these fully supported solutions will provide location identification and proper routing for new work at home workers and road warriors dialing 9-1-1 from company-provided devices and softphones outside the office. RedSky's E911 solutions can help transition organizations to a decentralized environment, while keeping them protected and compliant with newly enacted federal E911 legislation.
"Our commitment to public safety has always been the core of our business," says Tony Maier, President of RedSky, "and in light of the current pandemic, we want to ensure that all organizations are able to provide E911 protection for their employees quickly and cost-effectively".
Deployment of this solution can be achieved in as little as 48 hours. For more information, please reach out to us at sales@redskytech.com
About RedSky
RedSky is the leading provider of on-premise and cloud-based E911 solutions with more customers, more technology, and more experience than any other provider. More than a million workers, students, guests and visitors rely on RedSky for E911 protection.