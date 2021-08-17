TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acoustiblok Inc. designed a patented mobile solution to troublesome unsafe noise levels often found in industrial with their new Industrial All Weather Sound Panels® with Panel Carriage®. The Sound Panels are uniquely constructed to be both sound absorbing (NRC 1.00) and sound blocking (STC up to 37). A typical 15dB reduction after their placement is equivalent to a 65% reduction in sound as perceived by the human ear. This usually brings noise levels down to well below safety guidelines.
Lahnie Johnson, President and Founder stated, "Our new All Weather Sound Panels with Panel Carriage not only provide the sound reduction needed for a safer, healthier working environment, but also offer the mobility and flexibility necessary to resolve the problem." The custom-built adjustable panels can be configured into numerous shapes and sizes to wrap around noisy machinery. They're perfect for temporary or permanent workstations, heavy equipment or machinery, tools and more.
Originally designed for offshore drilling rigs, the high sound absorbency of the slim 2.4-inch thick sound panels substantially brings down the acoustical energy by eliminating sound reflections while the award-winning Acoustiblok sound blocking material in the panels combine to make it an outstanding sound barrier. In addition to being very effective on high frequency noise, Acoustiblok membrane is also effective on low frequencies (the most difficult sound blocking problems are in the 30 to 100 HZ range). This makes them the ideal solution to complex noise issues in settings where a wide range of sound frequencies are coming from multiple sources.
The sound panels are entirely welded aluminum, washable, 0-smoke/flame and hydrophobic. They are also virtually impervious to water, humid salt air, UV, chlorine air and harsh chemicals. So acoustically ingenious the United States Patent Office awarded Acoustiblok two 20-year patents on the panels and they've been tested to withstand up to a 367-mph wind load. Made and sourced entirely in the USA.
