TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dietary supplements for cholesterol/lipid reduction have long utilized a core group of familiar nutrients including Sterols, Omega 3s, Tocotrienols, Soluble Fibers, Pantethine and Polymethoxylated Flavonoids. Today, there is yet another potent option for the reduction of lipids and improvement in cardiovascular health: a multi-strain, Lactobacillus plantarum KABP formulation known as "Cardio Probiotic".
Many strains of lactic acid bacteria (LAB) from the genus Lactobacillus have been identified to possess probiotic properties. They have enjoyed a golden halo for their role in regulating gut well-being. Recent evidence has illustrated the potential of Lactobacillus plantarum KABP for cardiovascular health and lipid metabolism.
Register for this webinar to learn about Cardio Probiotic, a three-strain L. plantarum formulation consisting of KABP-011, KABP-012 and KABP-013, and its recent journal publications. In the most recent study, Cardio Probiotic demonstrated the ability to reduce serum LDL cholesterol and TG regardless of age, gender or specific medications. Furthermore, the study noted that higher lipid reductions were observed on subjects with high baseline cholesterol levels.
Cardio Probiotic reduces endogenous and exogenous cholesterol and increases triglyceride expenditure through multiple mechanisms of action. These mechanisms include increased bile salt hydrolase activity and short chain fatty acid production (SCFAs). Register for this webinar to learn about the evidence of gut microbiota for improving cardiovascular health.
Join Robert J. Barry, PhD, Executive Director of Scientific Affairs, Kaneka, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reduction of Blood Lipids: A New Era for Cardiovascular Probiotics.
