HACKENSACK, N.J., April 08, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, and Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, announced today that Reed Anderson joined Made4net's management team as Chief Financial Officer. Anderson brings 25 years of strategic financial planning and leadership initiatives experience to help drive the continued success and expansion of the company.
Anderson is responsible for driving the long-term strategic planning process for Made4Net's annual budgets, in addition to acquisitions, monitoring the company's key performance indicators and aligning companywide employee focus with financial success. His previous experience with software and other tech-enabled companies provides crucial insight into driving growth, corporate finance and risk management throughout the organization. Anderson's experience includes financial leadership roles with SJV Data Solutions, TSYS, GreenPoint Mortgage Funding, West UC (InterCall) and most recently Trextel.
"Reed brings extensive experience and knowledge to our company," said Duff Davidson, CEO for Made4net. "He will be a great asset as we continue our strong organic growth and explore acquisition opportunities. We are excited for Reed to join our team and be a part of our continued success."
"Made4net has a great team and is poised to grow its customer footprint significantly over the next few years," said Anderson. "I am excited to join the team and help drive the company's expansion globally."
About Made4net
Made4net provides best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management software for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence.
For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
