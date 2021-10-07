TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Spaceshop Commerce and ReedPop announced the launch of "The Haul," a virtual pop culture and fandom marketplace, built with Adobe Commerce.
The Haul integrates ReedPop's digital and live events with a product marketplace featuring some of the biggest brands in pop culture along with exclusive items from artists and retailers, replicating the fan-to-exhibitor discoverability found on the show floor at their live conventions.
"The Haul represents a transformational digital-first initiative and what the future of commerce looks like for live events and beyond," said Brandy Alexander-Wimberly, Managing Partner and Director of Client Strategy, Spaceshop Commerce. "The ReedPop team is an amazing partner, and it was truly a pleasure bringing their vision for a pop culture marketplace to life. We selected Adobe Commerce to build The Haul, because it's completely customizable, making it a natural fit for this project, as well as other marketplaces Spaceshop will build in the future."
"Spaceshop's relationship with Adobe is built on a solid foundation, which benefits clients like ReedPop," said Outi Greve, Senior Director of Partner Sales at Adobe. "Spaceshop's team is skilled at leveraging features that allow them to customize marketplaces for each unique client's needs."
Launched just in time for New York Comic Con, which takes place Oct. 7 - 10, The Haul serves as a companion piece to ReedPop's live events. It showcases merchandise from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel and more, as well as unique one-of-a-kind fan art.
"As we began to reimagine the live and digital event experience, we knew that facilitating commerce between our exhibitors and fans was going to be pivotal," said Mike Armstrong, Vice President of New Initiatives at ReedPop. "Once we connected with the team at Spaceshop, they helped us to build a product that will not only help our exhibitors generate revenue, but one that will allow us to deepen our relationships with our fans who are looking for great merchandise all year long. The wonderful Spaceshop team took our vision and then added their expertise and guidance to help make this project a reality."
The convergence of digital and physical events has accelerated the need for progressive brands like ReedPop to launch complementary ecommerce channels like The Haul. The model created by Spaceshop will allow ReedPop to grow its marketplace and continue to innovate by integrating with additional platforms and channels. ReedPop plans to expand the site to other countries and channels, as it scales.
About Spaceshop Commerce
Spaceshop designs, builds and grows commerce channels for the digital economy. As a a multichannel digital commerce agency focused on the future of commerce, the Spaceshop team is composed of certified experts in the world's best e-commerce platforms. Spaceshop is an Amazon Global Selling Partner, Adobe Bronze Partner and Shopify Expert Partner, and offers brands complete end-to-end e-commerce services, support and a proprietary process designed to drive results. Spaceshop is based in Toledo, Ohio, and serves clients around the globe. For more information visit SpaceshopCommerce.com or email info@spaceshopcommerce.com or call 888-651-1554.
About ReedPop
ReedPop is a boutique group within Reed Exhibitions – one of the world's leading event organizers. Launched in 2006, the group has become the number one producer of pop culture events across the globe as well as a full-service digital content provider and media company. Delivering once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences curated specifically for localized audiences, ReedPop currently features events in North America and Europe, including New York Comic Con (NYCC), Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), PAX West, East, South, and Unplugged, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), Star Wars Celebration, MCM Comic Con, Eurogamer Expo (EGX), Minecraft Festival, ComplexCon and more. In addition to organizing and managing events, ReedPop also runs and operates the Gamer Network and its portfolio of leading gaming websites including Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun and GamesIndustry.Biz. The staff at ReedPop are a fan-based, globally focused group of professionals that are uniquely qualified to build and serve the communities with whom they share a common passion.
