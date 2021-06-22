SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in small package motion control, is proud to introduce its latest positioning innovation, the SJ300 Spherical Joint with industry standard mounting attachment.
The SJ300 utilizes Reell's patented SphericalTorq™ clip technology to enable easy adjustment in multiple directions and provide constant holding force at any angled position. It outmaneuvers conventional position hinges with the capability to swivel from side to side and back and forth with a 60º range of motion, and rotate with a full 360º range of motion. Its durable glass-filled molded nylon housing and black finish present an attractive and stylish appearance.
The addition of the industry standard ¼-20 threaded shaft end and AMPS mounting plate enable the SJ300 to be easily designed in to both new and existing small electronics designs.
Global Product Line Manager Jim Brown is excited about the addition of industry standard accessories and threads for the SJ300. "The SJ300 is a key part of our portfolio. This latest addition comes in direct response to customers seeing the advantages our multi-axis position control product brings to small electronic devices to improve viewing and enable easy, one hand adjustment."
Reell Precision Manufacturing provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team guarantees a perfect product fit for customer applications. With facilities on three continents, Reell's responsive global customer service and world class manufacturing ensures exceptionally easy ordering and on-time delivery.
