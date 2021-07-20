BRANDON, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReEmployAbility, the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment, today announced that it has successfully a completed SOC 2 Type 1 Service Organization Controls (SOC) examination. The examination affirms ReEmployAbility's long-standing commitment to data security practices and its customers that trust ReEmployAbility to secure, control, and efficiently manage their sensitive PII and program data.
"At ReEmployAbility, we are passionate about helping individuals make a difference in their communities. We realized early on that to make the greatest impact possible we would need to invest in the latest and most innovative technology available. As a result, in 2018 we transitioned to a fully cloud-based environment enabling us to enhance and enforce the most trusted security measures, while also allowing us to offer clients 24/7 access to their data from our self-serve portals," said Abby Torres, IT Director.
Torres continued, "obtaining the SOC 2 report in addition to reaffirming and improving our practices and standards will remain a priority of ReEmployAbility. Our commitment to offering reliable and efficient services to our clients and partners is at the core of what has made our Transition2Work program the premier choice of return-to-work services."
As organizations increasingly use outside vendors to perform activities that are essential to their business operations and strategy, there is a need for more trust and transparency into service providers' operations, processes, and solutions. ReEmployAbility's SOC 2 report verifies internal controls have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements set forth in the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.
ReEmployAbility selected 360 Advanced, Inc. to perform the demanding third-party examination. The examination provided assurance about the suitability of the design of the company's controls in their description, to meet the selected trust services criteria, at a point in time.
About ReEmployAbility
Founded in 2003, ReEmployAbility is the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment. Their Transition2Work® program offers employers a cost-effective solution to modified light duty assignments, reducing claim costs while giving the injured employee time to heal. Utilizing an accredited, national network of not-for-profit partners, they help employers accommodate injured workers in the transition back to work by connecting people to a greater purpose so they can have a better life. For more information, call 866-663-9880 or visit ww.ReEmployAbility.com.
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their national Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, CMMC, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board of Accountancy requirements. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
