CHARLESTON, S.C., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReferralMD, the leader in referral management and patient communications, has released the latest version of its Provider Relationship Management (PRM) solution, or Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution designed for healthcare. ReferralMD's PRM/CRM solution allows marketing teams and referral coordinators to manage their provider networks, document outreach activity, improve customer service and drive increased referral volume.
With ReferralMD's PRM/CRM solution, healthcare organizations can research potential referral partners using robust market research tools, track marketing and outreach activities and effectively manage referral networks. Comprehensive analytics and reporting allows organizations to connect marketing outreach activity with referral volume within the organization and quickly identify referral partners with flat or declining referral volume.
ReferralMD's healthcare PRM/CRM allows organizations to:
- Research new referral sources using market research tools including the national directory of over 7 million providers and healthcare organizations
- Understand competitor referral patterns using the national provider directory
- Track all outreach activity including notes, calls, emails, meetings, tasks, etc.
- Manage referral partners by marketing representative and track outreach activity, lead sources, current outreach status and next steps
- Customize their outreach workflow (all the steps in the outreach process) and lead sources (all the marketing events and campaigns)
- Automate status reports to referral partners with real-time updates on patient referrals through the referral management solution
- Gain insight into real-time referral volume, referral trends, network leakage and geographic distribution of referral partners
- Access the PRM/CRM solution on any mobile device
"ReferralMD continues to improve its market-leading platform for referral coordinators and healthcare marketing professionals. Our comprehensive referral management, patient communication, and healthcare PRM/CRM solutions provide comprehensive network analysis and improve operational performance by tracking the entire lifecycle of patient referrals and provider relationships." says David Bongiovanni, CEO of ReferralMD.
About ReferralMD
ReferralMD delivers proven referral and consult management, patient access and communications and PRM/CRM marketing solutions which help hospitals, health systems, networks, and payers streamline the referral process, decrease patient leakage and improve communication between providers and patients. With powerful clinical decision support tools and real-time analytics, ReferralMD helps healthcare providers increase revenue, drive operational efficiencies and improve customer service. To learn more about ReferralMD, please visit http://www.getreferralmd.com.
