STAMFORD, Conn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReferWell, a fast-growing health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile, today announced a partnership with Khora Health Solutions, an organization focused on creating access to specialty care for underserved patient populations.
Together, the two companies will offer federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) access to a vast network of specialists who accept referrals for both in-person and telehealth appointments, shortening the time it takes to receive care. Included are referrals and appointments scheduled with Khora providers in difficult-to-access specialties such as gastroenterology, dermatology, rheumatology, infectious disease and chronic disease management.
"FQHCs struggle with timely access to specialty care in key areas," said ReferWell CEO Vytas Kisielius. "Khora's network of physicians helps them direct patients to the right specialist quickly. Through this partnership, health center physicians will find specialty care for their patients, book appointments about 30% sooner and get patients to those appointments more than 60% more often."
Using the Specialty Care Access Network (SCAN) solution, providers can book appointments at the point-of-care, double patient follow-through with care and close the loop resulting in better care coordination. Additionally, with access to better data gathering, FQHCs that participate in the 340B Program will be able to capture more savings in a compliant way.
"FQHCs often don't know whether patients have completed their specialty referral visits and have no simple way to share clinical notes with specialists, "said Khora Co-Founder and Head of Strategy, Todd Weber. "As the experts at driving efficient care transitions, ReferWell is bringing better care coordination and the streamlining of referral workflows to these health centers."
About ReferWell:
ReferWell is a New York-area health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile so that patients stay well, health plans improve quality and provider networks better manage value. With our unique blend of an EMR-agnostic technology platform and operational support, our solutions help clients raise revenue by reducing leakage, improving Star ratings and getting more members appropriately risk adjusted.
We specialize in integrating networks of providers across various EMRs to improve referral flows; scheduling patient appointments at the point of care or call to gain access and increase patient follow through; cleansing directory data and optimizing provider search to better manage value; and enhancing loop closure with operational support to improve outcomes for provider networks and payers covering nearly 5 million member lives.
About Khora Health Solutions:
Khora is a health care organization focused on creating access to specialty care for underserved patient populations. Khora solutions bring specialty physicians to underserved patients, through technological advancements, resulting in enhanced clinical outcomes and increased access to care for patients in need of specialty medications.
Our customers include Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers, Rural Referral Centers, Critical Access Hospitals and Primary Care Practices that do not currently provide specialty services or provide limited specialty services (i.e., Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Rheumatology and Infectious Disease). Our goal is to enhance the scope of services for specific medical groups beyond primary care medicine.
