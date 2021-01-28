FULTON, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReFirm Labs, a leading provider of device vulnerability management for enterprises and device manufacturers, today announced the Binwalk Platform, a new multi-tiered offering that addresses security threats to the millions of connected devices that power business. These devices are the routers, sensors, transmitters, security cameras, phones, printers, and others that bring hidden vulnerabilities into the corporate network and make them ideal attack vectors.
Binwalk Enterprise replaces the company's current flagship product, Centrifuge. Binwalk Enterprise offers powerful automated security features and detailed analysis of the firmware that runs on connected devices and checks them against known vulnerabilities, while continuously monitoring for new threats. Binwalk Enterprise is already used by dozens of major telecommunication companies, device manufacturers, and other enterprises.
In addition, ReFirm is releasing Binwalk Teams, a new edition of Binwalk Enterprise aimed at small to medium-sized businesses as well as product and security departments within larger organizations.
ReFirm Labs pioneered the emerging device vulnerability management industry with the creation of Binwalk Open Source, the industry-standard tool for reverse engineering firmware. Binwalk Open Source has been used by more than 50,000 organizations worldwide and is the technical foundation for the Binwalk Platform.
"Today, connected devices are too easy of an attack vector," said Terry J. Dunlap Jr., CSO, and Co-founder, ReFirm Labs. "Enterprises can have hundreds or thousands of network, IoT, and embedded devices across their infrastructure, yet we're finding that 25 percent of those have exploitable vulnerabilities. Binwalk Enterprise is like taking a blacklight to a hotel room — you're going to see a lot of things you wished you hadn't."
"We were looking for an automated solution to help make our team more efficient in analyzing the security of IoT platforms for our enterprise clients. ReFirm Labs' Binwalk Enterprise has provided us with a robust and automated firmware analysis platform that provides us a competitive advantage in pursuit of new business and acts as a force multiplier in our current projects," said Duane Laflotte, CTO, Pulsar Security.
Device security is different for every organization. The new Binwalk Platform includes:
Binwalk Open Source: the community-supported project that makes it possible for users to extract and work with binary firmware images on their local machines. This includes:
-File system extraction from binary firmware images
-Build and run locally from Github
-Community-supported
Binwalk Teams: detailed firmware analysis for small and mid-size teams looking to start their device protection journey. Automated security analysis and continuous monitoring at an approachable price.
-Access broader file system and extractor support
-Cloud-hosted
-Faster extraction
-Browser-based navigation and search
-Storage of extracted firmware images
-No downloads and no building source code
Binwalk Enterprise: device vulnerability management for proactive leaders and large-scale deployments. Provides deep visibility into third-party devices to ensure that they're safe before being installed in an organization's environment. Ensures products meet security standards and customers' compliance requirements by finding known vulnerabilities in the products' firmware before it is shipped. All of the features of Binwalk Teams plus:
-Compliance checking
-Open APIs
-Enterprise licensing
-Flexible deployment models
-Integrated device vulnerability management into the build process
The adoption of IoT technology dramatically increases every year and raises the risk of breaches and security incidents. Enterprise customers and device manufacturers need an effective way to better secure their firmware to meet regulatory demands and compliance requirements across industries.
The Binwalk Platform is built to secure the process of IoT adoption for enterprise, industrial, telecom, and device manufacturers. The platform provides powerful automated security features and detailed vulnerability analysis that meets the evolving needs of cybersecurity professionals, including network security analysts, product teams, and device testing teams. Leading enterprise operators and device builders rely on the Binwalk Platform for device vulnerability management.
About Refirm Labs
ReFirm Labs provides device vulnerability management for enterprises and device manufacturers. ReFirm Labs pioneered the firmware analysis industry with the creation of Binwalk, the industry-standard open-source reverse engineering solution for firmware that powers the Binwalk Platform. ReFirm Labs' Binwalk Enterprise can reduce risk from the connected devices that power business by automatically analyzing and continuously monitoring device firmware for vulnerabilities introduced into infrastructure from network, IoT and embedded devices. Founded by a team of former NSA hackers who pioneered offensive capabilities against connected devices, ReFirm Labs is trusted by government agencies and Fortune 500 companies to reduce risk from, automate analysis of, and continuously monitor the attack surface of firmware embedded in connected devices.
