TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda is taking its upgraded 2021 Odyssey, on sale today, on a magical ride with some iconic characters and attractions from the Disneyland® Resort with the debut of "Enchanted Odyssey," Honda's latest social media campaign: (https://honda.us/EnchantedOdyssey).
Honda is celebrating its 15th year as the Official Vehicle of Disneyland® Resort and the "Enchanted Odyssey" campaign emphasizes features that make Odyssey the brand's "Ultimate Family Vehicle," including its first-in-class CabinWatch® rear-seat camera, spacious interior and the Disney Hits playlist presented by the Honda Odyssey (http://disneymusic.co/EnchantedOdyssey), available through Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, that plays through the minivan's Display Audio system. In the "Enchanted Odyssey" campaign, a family travels down memory lane on a magical journey that mixes in iconic Disneyland® Resort attractions and characters, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Dumbo the Flying Elephant and, of course, Mickey Mouse, while listening to the Disney Hits playlist utilizing Apple CarPlay®. The campaign creative will be featured on Honda's social media platforms, and will stretch across other digital properties.
Adding to the campaign, Honda is launching an extensive Pinterest campaign which includes a Pin Extension, an interactive microsite, featuring the 2021 Honda Odyssey. This interactive microsite on Pinterest is a first for the Honda brand and aligns with its Disneyland® Resort relationship, as Disney is the most searched brand on the platform1. Also on Pinterest, the campaign will use a combination of video, static and carousel pins, which enable fans to bookmark and save their favorite posts.
Refreshed 2021 Honda Odyssey
The Honda Odyssey has been America's retail best-selling minivan for 10 consecutive years with more than 1.1 million vehicles sold over the decade. The 2021 model-year Odyssey going on sale today benefits from numerous enhancements to styling, technology and safety features. A new Rear Seat Reminder system is standard on all Odyssey trims, which uses an audible chime and a message displayed on the instrument panel to remind drivers to check the rear seat. Moreover, as an industry first, Odyssey trims with CabinWatch® also integrate the rear-seat camera system with the reminder, displaying the rear seating area on the Display Audio screen. In addition, the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies is standard equipment on all trims of the 2021 Odyssey.
Odyssey sets a high standard for minivans by focusing on features and capabilities required by families with children, such as ample interior space, seating flexibility and a driving experience that will keep parents happy. The Honda Odyssey is produced exclusively at Honda's Lincoln, Ala. auto plant alongside the Honda Pilot, Passport and Ridgeline.
Honda and Disneyland® Resort
Honda has a long-standing corporate alliance with the Disneyland® Resort, which began in 2005, with Honda's sponsorship of Disneyland® Park's fireworks. Today, the alliance features sponsorship of the classic Disneyland® Resort Autopia attraction, which dates back to the opening day of Disneyland® Park in 1955 and allows guests to get behind the wheel of a car and cruise on a winding road trip. Honda's sponsorship of Autopia is "Honda powered," and includes an update to the attraction's look and storyline with Honda products and concepts featured throughout, which was completed in 2016.
About Honda
Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Insight hybrid-electric sedan, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and the Clarity series.
Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.
About the Disneyland® Resort
Located on approximately 500 acres in Anaheim, California, the Disneyland® Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland® (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure® park – plus the Downtown Disney® District comprised of unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's three hotels are the 1019-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 45 two-bedroom equivalent DVC units; the 973-room Disneyland Hotel and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. For detailed information about the Disneyland® Resort, please visit www.disneyland.com.
1["Pinterest, internal data, US, 2019"]