PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, a global leader in end-to-end customer lifecycle management and sales enablement, today announced the launch of Nytro Events - a fully-featured virtual events platform that can enable up to 20,000+ virtual attendees. The solution is fully integrated into the Nytro.ai sales enablement platform and allows event, marketing and sales teams to host online and hybrid virtual events including SKOs, QBRs, Town Halls, User Conferences, Summits and Tradeshows.
Key features of Nytro Events include:
- 20,000+ attendees
- Main stage and concurrent breakout stages
- Live chat
- On-demand Q&A
- Networking Lounge
- Interactive Sponsorship Areas
- Event + Attendee Analytics
"With the launch of Nytro Events, our sales enablement platform - nytro.ai - becomes one of the most comprehensive and complete solutions on the market," said Vikas Sharan, CEO of Regalix. "Nytro Events brings a much needed innovative solution to the conference industry as more and more enterprises are deciding on how to host and power their virtual events moving forward."
Nytro Events goes beyond on-line video conferencing and webinars by providing meaningful networking, interactivity and engagement experiences that easily connect attendees from all over the world. With an elegant and intuitive UX, attendees can easily move to different stages and sessions, ask live questions to speakers and access concurrent or past sessions they have missed on demand.
With Nytro Events, companies can power fully branded experiences and enable event organizers to eliminate traditional high costs associated with physical events such as venues, booths, furniture, audio/video equipment, food and beverage, insurance and more.
About Regalix
Regalix is a global leader in sales enablement and revenue operations. Regalix's award-winning sales enablement platform - Nytro.ai, is a next generation solution powered by AI that includes integrated content management, virtual training and onboarding, guided selling and prospect engagement, virtual events and deep analytics. Regalix's Revenue Operations capabilities provides powerful solutions for end-to-end customer lifecycle management including customer success, customer onboarding, inside sales, and digital marketing. Regalix works with hundreds of companies around the world including Google, Amazon, Dell, VMware, SAP, Facebook, Doordash and many others. Regalix is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices across the U.S., Australia and India, and delivers solutions in 18 languages.