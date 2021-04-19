PENSACOLA, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regenative Labs is now partnering with physicians nationwide in newly launched study programs using Wharton's jelly allografts for procedures in a variety of specialties. Study partners take advantage of the study program that provides a simple data collection pathway to follow patient outcomes and propel these less invasive allogenic procedures into the future of mainstream medicine.
"We are calling clinicians from a wide variety of specialties to participate in our new, easy and intuitive observational study program," said Tyler C. Barrett, CEO of Regenative Labs. "We believe by following patient outcomes, the real-world data and real-world evidence will bring Wharton's jelly allografts to the forefront and set the new gold standard in orthopedic pathology."
The objective of these study programs is to verify the safety and efficacy of Wharton's jelly to supplement missing or damaged tissue in cartilage and muscle tears as well as other soft tissue voids and defects. Current study partners participating in the newly launched study programs represent medical specialties including orthopedics, pain management, rheumatology, podiatry, family practice, dermatology, aesthetics, and others. Hundreds of physicians are already utilizing Regenative Labs' Wharton's jelly allografts to provide predictable and positive clinical outcomes for their patients.
Dr. John Shou, the chief scientist at Baylor College of Medicine, serves as the chief scientific officer for Regenative Labs and Johnny Torres, former director of quality at Andrews Research and Education Foundation, serves as the Regenative Labs' clinical site director. Dr. Shou and Mr. Torres work closely with study partners of Regenative Labs to establish statistical significance and publish their contributions to this field of medicine.
For decades, millions of Americans struggling with structural defects associated with intense pain, discomfort and mobility issues have had limited choices other than pain-numbing drugs such as opiates and, in extreme cases, surgery. Treatment options have emerged over the last decade or so including bone marrow aspirate and adipose tissue which, when compared to Wharton's jelly allografts, are more painful and invasive for the patient. These autologous grafts (bone marrow and adipose tissue) cause unneeded patient discomfort when there is a safe, effective, and less-invasive alternative.
Regenative Labs pioneered the first Wharton's jelly tissue allograft to be recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a 361 HCT/P. Protext™ was granted a new Level II HCPCS code Q4246 in July 2020 by CMS, approved for application directly to a defect – or injured area – using a syringe.
To participate in the study or for more information, visit https://regenativelabs.com or call 800-891-3452.
About Regenative Labs
Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's jelly innovations rather than mask the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product developments. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with the daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides effective, non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs has a laser-focused, expert product research and development team which follows FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at http://regenativelabs.com.
