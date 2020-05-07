BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggora, an appraisal software company that is modernizing the residential real estate valuation experience for lenders, appraisers, and borrowers, announced today that Stephen Antuna will join as Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Antuna will lead all sales and business development functions, reporting to the CEO & Co-Founder, Brian Zitin in the company's new Boston Seaport headquarters.
A seasoned software executive, Antuna brings to Reggora 20 years of experience and a proven track record of leading and motivating high-performing sales teams. He joins Reggora from LogMeIn (LOGM recently acquired for $4B), where he was Vice President of Sales for LogMeIn's Customer Engagement & Support business. In addition to heading the global sales efforts, he was responsible for leading the company's first AI driven product launch. Prior to LogMeIn, he held various leadership roles at Guidespark and Thomson Reuters. Antuna is also an active board member for Boston based non-profit, America SCORES Boston.
"We are excited to welcome Steve during such a pivotal time for our company," said CEO Brian Zitin. "His expertise in developing sales teams, driving revenue and growth, and his customer-first mentality will be invaluable to Reggora as we continue to build partnerships with lenders across the country to drive appraisal innovation."
"I was immediately impressed with the pace at which Reggora has innovated and scaled the business in such a short amount of time," said Antuna. "The opportunity to join a company with such clear product-market fit, in an industry that desperately needs innovation, was something I was eager to be a part of."
Reggora received their Series A funding in January, bringing their total amount raised to over $15 million. In the past year, the company has significantly expanded its client base and workforce and has invested in unique partnerships and integrations to provide its clients with a competitive advantage in the appraisal process.
About Reggora
Reggora is driving appraisal innovation with a modern, two-sided platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors. Through advanced and customizable workflows, Reggora streamlines the entire appraisal process for everyone involved, while improving the overall buyer experience. Lenders and appraisers benefit from payment processing, algorithmic appraisal ordering, automatic rule-based reviews, appraisal delivery, status updates, and more, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.
