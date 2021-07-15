CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT) has opened registration for the CMD-IT/ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference, the most diverse tech conference in the country. It will be held on September 14-18, 2021. The Tapia conference aims to reduce the lack of diversity in the computing and tech industry and foster career development for talented individuals at the start of their careers. Last year, over 3,000 people attended the virtual conference.
This year's conference will include workshops, consortiums, presentations, career fairs, networking, student poster, and research competitions. This robust schedule will feature presentations by top industry professionals and companies, including Google, Microsoft, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Capital One, and Johns Hopkins University .
"At CMD-IT, we recognize that the only way to reduce the lack of diversity in the computing and technology industry is to connect companies with qualified talent," said CMD-IT CEO and President, Dr. Valerie Taylor. "We are proud to celebrate 20 years of diversity and innovation in computing and continue to support equity and inclusion through features like our resume database and the Tapia conference."
This year's keynote speakers are representative of CMD-IT's diverse community and leaders in their respective fields and industry. These industry professionals include Dr. John Herrington, NASA astronaut, and Navy Commander; Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Microsoft's Chief Accessibility Officer; Dr. Omar Florez, Machine Learning Researcher at Twitter Cortex; Dr. Cecilia Aragon, full-time Computer Science Professor at University of Washington; and Dr. Jamika Burge, Director of Experience Products and Platforms Design at Capital One.
Additional supporters are Dropbox, Google, JP Morgan & Chase, Microsoft, Qualcomm, The D.E. Shaw Group, Boston University Computer Science Department, California Institute of Technology Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon University Computer Science, Computer Research Association, Cornell University, Johns Hopkins University, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, National Institute of Standards in Technology, National Security, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Stanford University, University of California Berkeley Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Massachusetts College of Information and Computer Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
To register to attend this year's conference and view the schedule, visit tapiaconference.cmd-it.org. For press inquiries, please contact Jahmika Mitchell at jahmika@medley-inc.com or 914-715-5217.
Media Contact
Jahmika Mitchell
914-715-5217
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/register-for-the-most-diverse-tech-conference-in-the-country-with-top-industry-professionals-at-google-microsoft-and-more-301334634.html
SOURCE CMD-IT