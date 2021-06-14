NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The VAB IMPACT Diversity Leadership Summit: Walking the Talk on Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging – Speaking Meaningful Action Through Candid Conversations—a five-day virtual event hosted by the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—is open for registration to attendees. The event, which is free to attend, will be broadcast Monday, June 21 through Friday, June 25, 2021.
The summit provides a stage for new voices and candid conversations, featuring media industry leaders, executives and professionals whose experiences can inspire real shifts in mindset and offer practical guidance. With a commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging, the VAB's aim is to provide actionable, meaningful ways to ignite change within the industry and community.
Speakers and panelists include:
- Olympic Champion Speed Skater Apolo Ohno, featured in a one-on-one fireside chat with Award-Winning NBCU/MSNBC News Anchor Richard Lui
- Shelly McNamara, Chief Equality & Inclusion Officer and EVP, HR, Procter & Gamble
- Chelsea Sanders, VP Brand, Refinery29's Unbothered, Refinery29
- Nicole Hughey, Chief Diversity Officer, Sirius-XM + Pandora
- Jeff Marshall, SVP, Head of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, Universal McCann
- Representatives from L'Oreal, BCW Global, A+E Networks, Verizon, Univision, Publicis Groupe, Innovid, The Clorox Company, CarMax, iSpot, Walton Isaacson, Adsmovil, Effectv, RISE, RAPP (an Omnicom Agency), Tubi, 3AF and AAAZA
Audience members must register for each day separately. Daily sessions include:
MONDAY: Advancing Equity and Inclusion through Equity and Belonging (register)
TUESDAY: Inspiring Others, a Journey to Inclusive Leadership (register)
WEDNESDAY: The Value of Being Seen and What Inclusivity Really Means (register)
THURSDAY: Lessons From Organizations Who Are Making a Difference (register)
FRIDAY: Getting Inspired, Success Stories and Real-World Insights (register)
To request an interview with a speaker, panelist or VAB representative, email jacob@rosengrouppr.com.
Complete information on the event—which is being hosted in partnership with the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) and presented by Univision—can be viewed here.
ABOUT VAB
The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com.
