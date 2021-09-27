NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today announced that registration is open for the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 13-16, 2022. After two years of pivoting to an innovative virtual event, we are pleased to convene our community of renowned researchers, clinicians, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders both in person at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and via live stream.
"We are looking forward to our first fully hybrid format with a very rich and wide breadth of content for clinicians and researchers," says Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, EVP, Chief Research Officer at MDA.
The 2022 conference will explore all aspects of pre-clinical, translational, and clinical research and care across neuromuscular diseases (NMD) to support the development of better care and treatments for our community. It will present concurrent clinical and translational sessions on topics highlighting:
- New Gene Discoveries in NMD
- Facilitating Multi-Practice Collaboration to Optimize Patient Care
- Impact of Gene Transfer Therapy on Long-term Multidisciplinary Care
- Evolution of Ultra-Rare Disease Clinical Trial Design
"This is a time of great promise and rapid advances in neuromuscular research and treatment," said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President & CEO, at MDA. "Our conference brings together the most influential scientists from academia and industry, as well as clinicians and patient advocacy groups, to learn the latest developments in therapies and care that will transform the lives of people with neuromuscular disease."
To promote greater representation of the neuromuscular disease community at the conference, MDA is encouraging participation by patient advocates and patient advocacy organizations, who will receive a reduced registration fee and have access to all sessions.
All COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken and enforced at the conference.
For additional information and to register, click here.
The abstract submission portal is also open. Oral presentations will be selected from abstracts submitted by the December 31, 2021 deadline . Click here for information and to submit.
About the Muscular Dystrophy Association
For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDA continues to produce virtual events and programming to support our community when in-person events and activities are not possible. MDA's COVID-19 guidelines and virtual events are posted at mda.org/COVID19. For more information, visit mda.org.
