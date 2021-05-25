BOULDER, Colo., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mappd has opened registration for National Premed Day, enabling premedical students to attend a free virtual conference to better prepare themselves for medical school.
National Premed Day is an annual holiday created by Mappd, LLC. National Premed Day is on Friday, May 28th, 2021. The date, 5/28, is a reference to the number "528" which is a perfect score on the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT®). The MCAT® is a required exam that most premedical students take in the year before applying to medical school.
With 10,000+ Premeds in attendance in 2020, its inaugural year, National Premed Day has become the biggest premedical student event in the world. In 2021, the event includes 1 day of live streaming, with 4 tracks of topics, and 35 speakers from throughout the medical community.
"National Premed Day is something that I've wanted to do for a long time," said Dr. Ryan Gray, Mappd CEO. "I started National Premed Day to bring the best minds in the premed world together to help students navigate their journey to med school."
Premedical students, as well as their families and advisors, are all welcome to attend. Registration is open now at https://nationalpremedday.com/.
Company information. Mappd, LLC was founded in 2019 by premedical process experts Rachel Grubbs and Dr. Ryan Gray. Mappd is best known for its eponymous software solution, a platform that premeds use throughout their premed years to track progress as they navigate the road to med school. Mappd also offers 1-on-1 advising services. In addition to the free virtual event National Premed Day, Mappd makes hundreds of hours of premed process available for free via its YouTube channel. For more information about Mappd, LLC, visit https://mappd.com//
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-opens-for-national-premed-day-may-28-301298779.html
SOURCE Mappd