DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regroup Mass Notification (http://www.regroup.com) today announced it is the recipient of a 2021 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award from American Security Today for its mass notification solution.
American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and today in its Sixth Year, continues to recognize industry leaders of Physical and Border Security, Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to Keep our nation Secure.
The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.
'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said AST's Publisher, Michael J. Madsen.
Regroup was selected for its ability to quickly and reliably notify large networks of recipients of critical events and emergencies. The platform's integrations with the National Weather Service provide automated alerts of severe weather conditions and evacuation notices. Additionally, Regroup's mapping layers have assisted organizations in tracking COVID-19 outbreaks since March, 2020.
Regroup has also recently introduced Desktop Alerts designed to keep remote and hybrid workforces better informed and a Threat Intelligence Suite to allow enterprise companies to strengthen their business continuity and security plans.
"We are both honored and energized to be recognized by American Security Today's 2021 'ASTORS' Gold Award," said Regroup COO, Chris Utah. "Our overarching goal has always been to advocate for the safety and security of our client companies, their team members and associates. This award solidifies our commitment to providing the types of services that keep organizations safe, informed and productive in unpredictable times."
