DALLAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regroup Mass Notification (http://www.regroup.com) today announced that it has been awarded a Spring Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that put them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
"We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Spring 2021 Top Performers," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Regroup showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant amount of outstanding user reviews."
To win the Spring 2021 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Regroup delivers to customers.
"At Regroup, we're honored to accept the SourceForge Spring 2021 Top Performer Award. We're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews and honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge," said Chris Utah, COO of Regroup. "We work hard to provide our customers a tool that exceeds expectations and will continue to improve our platform based on their needs and wants."
Regroup provides communication solutions to higher education, healthcare, enterprise and a number of other industries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Regroup has provided additional support and resources to help businesses and communities keep their teams safe and informed. We've also helped organizations during severe weather and other disruptions.
