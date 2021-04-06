DALLAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regroup Mass Notification, the industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day mass notification solutions, today announced that it has been named a winner of the Secure Campus Awards by Campus Security & Life Safety magazine.
In the category of Emergency Notifications/Mass Notifications, Regroup has been named the Platinum Winner for 2021 for its mass notification system, widely used by higher education throughout North America.
Throughout 2020 and beyond, Regroup has provided hundreds of university campuses with communication solutions for critical and emergency alerts, severe weather notifications, planned communications and more. One of Regroup's higher education clients recently used the platform to keep students and faculty safe during an active shooter emergency. Regroup also helps K-12 schools communicate with parents during the return of on-site classes following the COVID-19 crisis.
Regroup's robust platform delivers when power is out or cellular towers are overloaded or down. This helps university administrators to successfully reach each student and faculty member in their network, despite challenges. In 2020, Tennessee State University used Regroup following an EF-4 tornado that devastated the Nashville area. Regroup aided the university in communicating important information, within moments, to protect lives.
"We are, once again, honored for the recognition Regroup has received from its efforts to create a safer and more informed campus environment. With our 15th anniversary on April 4, 2021, Regroup has reached many impressive milestones. We are continually learning from our clients and improving our processes — based on their evolving needs. It's an exciting time to be a part of the solution," said Chris Utah, Chief Operating Officer of Regroup.
The Secure Campus Awards honor outstanding campus security service and products, citing innovation, features, user-friendliness, quality, and impact as some of its criteria for honorees. An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected this year's top entries.
To learn more about Regroup Mass Notification, please visit http://www.regroup.com
About Regroup
Regroup Mass Notification empowers better mass communication that keeps people safe and informed at all times. The company's award-winning, the cloud-based mass communication platform is what clients across North America and around the globe rely on to send both emergency and day-to-day communications to millions of people. By enabling two-tap messaging to mobile devices, landlines, social media, email, websites, and more, Regroup Mass Notification helps organizations keep people safe, strengthen operational resilience, mitigate risk, and thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world.
