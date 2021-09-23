HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area data governance expert, stresses the need for regular data backup in Microsoft 365 in a new article. The informative article first reviews the most common causes of data loss, including accidental deletion and intentional employee destruction of data.
The author then explains the built-in Microsoft 365 data protection features and why users should go beyond them to implement regular backups. He then encourages business leaders to identify critical data and to preserve data organization and configuration.
"Organizations can more smoothly navigate disasters and cyber threats, prevent data loss, and strengthen regulatory compliance with backups," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "While cloud migration changes the environment, data backup in Microsoft 365 is critical."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Regular Data Backup in Microsoft 365 Ensures Business Continuity."
Causes of Data Loss
"Cloud computing delivers anytime/anywhere access to data. Even if a disaster destroys the office, employees can still access critical data from remote locations. However, data loss presents a significant risk, even in the cloud. For instance, the most common cause of data loss involves employees accidentally deleting critical information."
Need for Data Backup Goes Beyond Built-in Tools
"Microsoft 365 includes several tools designed to safeguard data. While these tools provide some measure of protection, organizations must understand the limitations. For example, in most cases, organizations fail to discover data loss until well beyond the period that Microsoft retains data. And Microsoft does not offer point-in-time recovery."
Back Up Critical Business Data
"Backups represent a critical piece of business continuity. And, while Microsoft takes steps to protect user data, the responsibility for data backups rests largely on the customer organization. With careful planning, businesses can ensure that accidental deletion of a folder or even a ransomware event will not cause major disruption."
Implementing Data Backup in Microsoft 365
The data governance experts at Messaging Architects deliver the tools and expertise to help organizations safeguard critical business data. They assist business leaders with optimal configuration of Microsoft 365, locating important data and implementing a full-featured business continuity plan that includes backups.
