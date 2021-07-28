FORT WORTH, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec, a leading technology and regulatory service provider for NRC and NERC compliance, announced today its participation the 2021 American Nuclear Society Utility Working Conference and Vendor Technology Expo to be held in Marco Island, Florida, from August 8-11, 2021. In addition to hosting a booth, Certrec will be providing registration bags and sponsoring the Wi-Fi for the event.
The Utility Working Conference and Technology Expo (UWC) is an annual meeting of leaders in the energy industry that consistently generates strong, practical recommendations designed to address the industry's most pressing needs. The theme for the 2021 UWC is "Nuclear Sustainability: Leveraging an Evolving Workforce and Workplace."
Certrec looks forward to increasing industry awareness on how they use advanced technology to solve challenges in the electric industry. With tools like Recall, IMS, and Fatigue Rule Management System, compliance managers are able to modernize their processes, become more efficient, and refocus their attention on business operations.
"We are excited to be attending the ANS UWC in person," stated Chip Perkins, Certrec's Business Planning Executive Director. "We invite everyone to visit us at booth #306 to discuss how Certrec can help you solve your challenges and all the new and exciting things we are working on for the industry."
Certrec
Founded in 1988, Certrec is a leading regulatory compliance and advanced on-line technology service provider. Certrec's highly skilled, experienced industry professionals possess degrees in a variety of engineering disciplines—such as civil, electrical, mechanical, and nuclear—as well as in physics, communications, business, and information technology. This accomplished team has direct working experience in all regulatory areas of licensing, compliance, and engineering, including nuclear, fossil, and renewable generation and transmission. This combination of direct industry experience with our innovative information technology capabilities has led to the development of advanced, web-based technology solutions and tools that help our clients manage the regulatory process.
Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, ensuring that its web tools and facilities comply with an internationally recognized standard of best practices regarding business, cyber and physical security, and control. Also, Certrec successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 examination where the scope of Document Management and Regulatory Services was examined against the Trust Services principles of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Certrec is committed to undergoing similar annual examinations and audits to maintain or exceed current levels of service.
Media Contact
Michelle Thomas, Certrec, 8177387661, michelle.thomas@certrec.com
SOURCE Certrec