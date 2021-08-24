CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IWCO Direct, a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing solutions, has named Reid Holmes as its new Executive Creative Director. Holmes brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing to the company, where he will lead the Creative Services team in their work developing creative strategies that deliver results for IWCO Direct clients. Reid will bring his extensive experience to developing creative strategies that stand out and drive business results as part of IWCO Direct's ambition to be a leader in delivering performance marketing ROI for clients.
In his previous roles, Holmes has led the growth of multi-discipline creative teams, and has managed work for brands including H&R Block, Burger King, the Mayo Clinic, Domino's Pizza, KeyBank, and Toro. His work as a writer and creative director has been honored with awards from The One Show, the ECHO Awards, the Effies, and the Cannes Lions. In addition to his recent experience as an independent consultant, Holmes has served at agencies including Doner, McCann, Carmichael Lynch, and Ogilvy & Mather. He is a graduate of Michigan State University, and also completed the Executive Leadership Training program at Virginia Commonwealth University's Brand Center.
"We are thrilled to welcome Reid and leverage his creative expertise to drive greater ROI for clients," said Mike Parker, Chief Marketing & Solutions Officer of IWCO Direct. "As we continue to integrate creative that earns attention and strategy that motivates response with our robust data and technology offerings, Reid will be a key player in our delivery of industry-leading performance marketing."
About IWCO Direct
As a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, IWCO Direct's Power your Marketing™ approach drives response across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. The company's full range of services includes strategy, creative, and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO Direct offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security. Stay current on direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more by subscribing to IWCO Direct's SpeakingDIRECT blog and following the company on LinkedIn.
IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc., a publicly traded diversified holding company (Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol "STCN"); Steel Connect, Inc. has two wholly owned subsidiaries, IWCO Direct and ModusLink Corporation. For more information, please visit About Steel Connect, Inc.
