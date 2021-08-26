SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center as a service solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Reinvent Unified Communications & Collaboration as a Service (UCaaS) Platform as a recipient of the 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
The INTERNET TELEPHONY Unified Communications Excellence Awards recognize and honor companies who have developed exceptional unified communications hardware, software and services that are leading the way in the industry.
"Every year, I am amazed by the innovation and quality represented on the Unified Communications Excellence Award winners list. And I am so impressed with Reinvent Telecom's commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "It's inspiring to see such commitment to excellence, and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Reinvent."
Reinvent's private-label communications platform empowers its reseller partners to deliver reliable, high-quality hosted PBX, unified communications, conferencing and collaboration, contact center, SIP trunking and direct routing for Microsoft Teams services, all while allowing them to keep full ownership and control of their customers.
"It's an honor to be recognized by TMC for Unified Communications Excellence," said David Ansehl, Director of Channel at Reinvent. "Our team is focused on ensuring entrepreneurs' success by providing competitive communications solutions their clients demand. This past year, for example, our desktop and mobile UC apps were critical for our partners to enable remote work. This award and our partners' growth is validation that we're making a difference."
The 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Unified Communications Excellence Award winners are published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.
About Reinvent Telecom
Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing & Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on the proven platform from Metaswitch, a global leader in communications network software technology, and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us http://www.reinventtelecom.com or call 855.455.7346.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has provided unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead-generating opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
