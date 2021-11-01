SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications (UC), SIP Trunking and contact center cloud communications solutions, announced today the launch of an all-new private-label billing platform powered by the OneBill intelligent revenue-management platform.
The new platform is the cornerstone of Reinvent's Private-Label Billing Program (PLBP), which provides Reinvent's reseller partners with a complete bill production solution, including an integrated tax engine and a self-care portal.
"We're thrilled to offer an enhanced private-label billing platform to our reseller partners," said Justin Catlett, CFO at Reinvent Telecom. "The expansion of integrations, robust taxing and compliance capabilities along with our new tiered-pricing structures enabled by the OneBill platform give our partners a digital first solution to use in the day-to-day operation of their businesses, making their organization efficient and profitable."
The new private-label billing platform powered by OneBill delivers:
- High-quality telco bill
- Branded print and electronic invoices
- Tax Engine included. All applicable surcharges and taxes applied
- Hierarchical billing
- Billing for additional services and cost-recovery fees
- Self-care view and only bill payment
- Multiple logins for admin/PLBP portal
- Credit card payments via Authorized.net, IPpay and others
- ACH payments via Authorized.net and IPpay
- Printed check payments
- Integration with QuickBooks Online
- Tiered-pricing structure
- Zero upfront cost
- No monthly minimums
- Up-to-date city, state and federal regulation compliance
"We're excited to partner with Reinvent to deliver more efficient wholesale revenue management through our award-winning billing platform," said JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill Software Inc. "We're glad that we can help Reinvent take the headache of billing and revenue management away from their partners so they can focus on what they do best – growing their cloud business."
For more information about Reinvent's PLBP, visit Booth 1653 at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, November 1-4, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
For new partner inquiries about Reinvent's White-label Partner Program, visit https://reinventtelecom.com/white-label-cloud-services/, call 888.704.7346 or email sales@reinventtelecom.com.
About OneBill
OneBill is an intelligent revenue-management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey. http://www.onebillsoftware.com.
About Reinvent Telecom
Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing & Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on the proven platform from Metaswitch, a global leader in communications network software technology, and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us http://www.reinventtelecom.com or call 855.455.7346.
Media Contact
Phenecia Padilla, Reinvent Telecom, 480.362.7090, ppadilla@saddlebackcomm.com
Barathi Balakrishnan, OneBill Software, 844.462.7638, barathi.balakrishnan@onebillsoftware.com
SOURCE Reinvent Telecom