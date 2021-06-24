SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications (UC), SIP Trunking and contact center cloud communications solutions, announced today the availability of white-label Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams. The new SIP Trunking solution enables resellers to capitalize on the growing demand for Microsoft Teams by connecting the teamwork hub to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) while cutting costs and adding capabilities not available with the Microsoft Calling Plan.
"Adoption of Microsoft Teams collaboration software for businesses has been escalating in the months since the pandemic forced remote work," said David Ansehl, Director of Wholesale Channel at Reinvent Telecom. "Our new Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams is a SIP Trunking solution that allows our reseller partners to help their business customers connect Teams to the outside world with better support, more features and a lower cost than is available from Microsoft."
Reinvent's Direct Routing solution is powered by Microsoft's own Metaswitch session border controller (SBC) and integrates seamlessly with the Microsoft Phone System to enable calling functionality natively in the Teams application.
"With our Direct Routing solution, businesses can use Microsoft Teams without losing traditional telecom functionality like disaster recover call forwarding, call recording and account codes," said Jeff Kramarczyk, Product Manager at Reinvent. "Plus, we offer hybrid networking between the Microsoft Phone System and our cloud-based UC solution to enable calling to common area phones, door phones and even overhead paging."
Add-ons include internet fax, cloud contact center, international long distance and toll-free, omnichannel (chat, email, text/SMS) queuing and more.
In addition to expanded features, Reinvent's Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams gives white-label partners a competitive edge as it's more cost-effective and reliable than Microsoft Calling Plans with shared call paths, unlimited minutes and 99.999 percent uptime.
Reinvent's Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams solution is available immediately for partners to rebrand and sell as their own solution in one of two ways:
- Turnkey – Network Services Included
- BYOC – Bring your Own Carrier
"Our reseller partners can take advantage of Reinvent's investments as needed – turnkey or BYOC – to get to market quickly with their own branded Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams solution," said Ansehl.
For more information, visit https://reinventtelecom.com/solutions/white-label-ms-direct-routing/.
For new partner inquiries about rebranding Direct Routing for Teams today, please call 888.704.7346 or email sales@reinventtelecom.com.
About Reinvent Telecom
Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing & Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on the proven platform from Metaswitch, a global leader in communications network software technology, and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us http://www.reinventtelecom.com or call 855.455.7346.
