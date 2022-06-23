White-Label Cloud Communications Provider Introduces UCaaS Platform Updates for Reseller Partners
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP Trunking, Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center as a service solutions, announced today that it will be showcasing an all-new user interface (UI) and experience (UX) for Reinvent's unified communications and collaboration as a service platform at ITEXPO, June 21-24, 2022, at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
"We're excited to be releasing our UCaaS platform's new UI and UX to VARs, MSPs and resellers at ITEXPO," said David Ansehl, Director of Wholesale Channel at Reinvent Telecom. "Our product and engineering staff are always looking for ways to innovate and improve our solutions to enable our partners to create stickier customer relationships and attract new business. This update reflects our continued partner-first commitment."
Reinvent's unified communications and collaboration as a service platform boasts a new updated, fully featured user interface for a better user experience, which includes:
- Touch-screen functionality optimization
- Single pane-of-glass design
- User contacts access
- User call logs access
- User chat history access
- User meeting and voicemail access
- New profile menu for account-level functionality
- Unified search bar to access all contacts and functions
- Notification integration with MacOS and Windows notification centers
- Screen reader accessibility
- Mouse and keyboard accessibility on desktop
"This latest release of Reinvent's UCaaS soft client truly levels up the user experience by delivering a single-pane-of-glass approach to collaboration with a modern, intuitive user interface for communications management," said Jeff Kramarczyk, Director of Product Management at Reinvent Telecom. "This new client is the perfect complement to Reinvent's powerful and highly reliable unified communications platform for any type of user application."
Reinvent's unified communications and collaboration as a service platform's new UI and UX will be released for general availability in Q3 2022.
Reinvent Telecom offers a broad portfolio of private-label cloud communications services that gives reseller partners the ability to deliver unified communications, hosted PBX, video and collaboration, contact center, SIP trunking and messaging services to their business customers. Under the Reinvent Partner Program, reseller partners have complete control over customer solutions, pricing, management and billing.
Partners can learn more about the Reinvent Partner Program and meet the Reinvent Channel Team at ITEXPO, Booth 453, June 21-24, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
For new partner inquiries with Reinvent Telecom, please call 888.704.7346 or email sales@reinventtelecom.com.
Registration for ITEXPO is now open. For the latest ITEXPO news, updates and information, follow the event on Twitter at @ITEXPO.
About Reinvent Telecom
Reinvent Telecom, a division of Saddleback Communications, operates a private-label communications platform that empowers its wholesale partners to transform their businesses into next-generation cloud-based communications service providers. Reinvent enables its wholesale partners to deliver reliable, high-quality Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Conferencing & Collaboration, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services. Reinvent's solutions are all built on the proven platform from Metaswitch, a global leader in communications network software technology, and backed by Saddleback Communications, a stable, profitable Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier and a wholly-owned enterprise of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC). Reinvent's powerful turnkey solution is managed from quote to compensation through its proprietary Reinvent Partner Portal (RPP), enabling its wholesale partners to generate revenue quickly and build a successful cloud voice business while keeping full ownership and control of their customers. For more information, visit us at http://www.reinventtelecom.com or call 855.455.7346.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
Media Contact
Jewelee Burnett, Reinvent Telecom, 615.813.7700, jburnett@reinventtelecom.com
Michelle Connolly, TMC, 203.852.6800, mconnolly@tmcnet.com
SOURCE Reinvent Telecom