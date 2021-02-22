DENAIR, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reisert Consulting, founded by Ryan Reisert, announced the partnership with data provider, LeadGenius, as a part of their mission to build out effective go-to market systems and processes proven to 2x sales productively without having to buy more sales technology or add additional headcount.
As a result of this partnership, a new service, BucketsGenius, has been released in order to help businesses have more conversations without adding any extra technology or headcount. Top sales professionals understand that more conversations with targeted buyers equals more sales. Getting those conversations takes a lot of dials and time. Prioritizing phone numbers that work and avoiding those that result in bad numbers, voicemails, and dead ends, saves time, labor costs, and frustration. This simple change of calling targets at numbers that have just been validated, can more than double the number of quality phone conversations. This translates directly into more meetings, referrals, and follow-up opportunities — the lifeblood of any sales team.
CRO of LeadGenius, Derek Rahn says, "I have run a good amount of outbound sales processes during my career, I know the difference between results and failure starts at connectivity rates. BucketsGenius gives a team a massive advantage and takes the guesswork out of prospecting."
Reisert started implementing the process of Buckets when he co-authored the 2017-released book "Outbound Sales, No Fluff". "We believe sales professionals should always be prospecting for new business using the human voice. Most prospecting lists, whether generated from an internal CRM, provided by marketing, created via manual research, or purchased from a data vendor, have a poor dial-to-connect rate and lots of bad or out-of-date contact information. This service helps you increase business by reaching those who answer the phone and perhaps more importantly know who doesn't so that you can create marketing and follow up campaigns to your next best customers accordingly," says Ryan.
